Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
Karen Anneninova
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/woke-america-russian-novel
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:36pm
That was very good, thank you. Above and beyond its topic, it is simply a great example of how aficionados of great literature learn to see better.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:39pm
I'm curious why woke America is considered the danger. I realize the Right is discussed, but the Left is always the focus of the concern
A President sends troops into cities and suppresses vote. The solution is not to confront Presidential. The problem is protest. The federal troops are not an issue.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:32pm
We are 55 years from Bloody Sunday
Government law enforcement gassed and clubbed
There are protests in Portland and other cities
In Portland, protestors are being clubbed and gassed
Emmett Till's open casket funeral was a turning point
George Floyd's death on video seems to be another turning point.
I don't see woke culture as the threat that stares us in the face.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 3:52pm
Why do you write as if for the reading impaired?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 5:54pm
I must say I think you pegged a major problem here. I read the comment and was going to respond something like "well, you need to start with reading George Orwell..." BUT THEN I thought no, no, no don't do that you will just be dragged into high school history and English 101 debates again. Which is exactly NOT why I continue to use Dagblog. I use Dagblog because there are a few grownups here who take things to at least undergrad course level 104. Where one does not have to deal with lowest common denominator small democracy. Elitism, if you like. Life is short and in the remaining time I have I want to move beyond course Level 101. And along those lines your link was exactly the level I am at! So thanks again.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:13pm
PowerPoint style
Starting the conversation with arguments about cancel culture or the state of wokeness miss the point. Trump is transforming the country. I find those discussions to be the 101 class. Trump wanted England to have a golf tournament played on his property. Trump sends troops to American cities.
I agree with Masha Gessen (This was regarding the Harper's Letter)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/the-harpers-letter-cancel-culture-and-the-summer-that-drove-a-lot-of-smart-people-mad/2020/07/23/9df5d6e4-c84c-11ea-b037-f9711f89ee46_story.html
I find your arguments in the face of an attempted authoritarian government to be useless. Our government had to be told that shooting projectiles at reporters and legal observers was a no-no. The clear and present danger is not the Woke.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:23pm
More from Gessen
https://www.newstatesman.com/international/places/2020/07/masha-gessen-why-revolutionary-moment-american-democracy
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:35pm
I'm not surprised that you dismiss the connection between Edmund Pettus and Portland, but others understand
https://www.vogue.com/article/john-lewis-portland-protests
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 8:11pm
This is a typical argument, that one can not consider or discuss problem A if it's possible to find a problem B which is worse than problem A. The end result of this is a progression of increasingly horrible situations only ending with the genocide of the Jews in Nazi Germany being the only topic we can discuss.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:36pm
I responded to the question about my writing style.
Edit to add:
The sequence
I asked a question
PP asked a question
I responded to PP's question, then gave details on my position.
Edit to add:
The post about the Woke dealt with how it related to Russian literature. Gessen is Russian so I thought her view on cancel culture and the protests was interesting. Her daughter went to a BLM protest.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:48pm
Yeah, i actually was going to say "powerpoint*", except a properly Done PowerPoint builds. Yours just splatters. You dont put headings on your sludea, And you dont make sure the bullets contribute to the point. So instead, Its trains of pedantic Bullets with no real destination, just repetition. And then you reuse slides from last week's PowerPoints, So anyone show's stood one of your lectures knows all the points in whatever order.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 11:19pm
Clean up on Aisle 7
Edit to add
All I see is repetitive posts about so-called cancel culture the evil "Woke"
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 11:32pm
Horse blinders on - lots of Diverse postings - you just see what you want to see
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 12:25am
Funny you don't see anything else posted here!!!
I spend a lot of time posting other things in the news section!!! Apparently you don't look at any of them because all you are interested in is anything anyone posts on wokeness or black cultural or associated political issues.
And I put nearly all such stories on a single thread, it's a place I keep stories on topic which interest me for academic reasons.
I can't help it other people are interested and look at it and reply and add to it. I purposely try to keep it easy to ignore VERY FRANKLY because I don't want to discuss any of it with you. I don't think you have a basic understanding of why it interests me and I waste time responding you politicizing it all and taking it away from its reason for being. While others offer items of interest and thoughts which are of interest. You seem to think it is some political jihad, it's not, it's a record of culture change and tumult, no different than the note cards a historian keeps for a possible future paper.
I've asked you to basically ignore that thread on topic several times. I meant it. I even fear every time I post on it that you will see and participate, I'm serious! I'd really rather you would ignore.
You do seem to think that everything people post is from political activist motives. Because those are your own reasons for participating here? I find that odd. There's only a few people here and only a few lurkers. Even if you changed a mind you would not affect much at all. It's definitely not the place for activism as it is now.
Whatever it is, it's truly not my problem. Your obsession with my thread on topic is especially not my problem.
Everyone else is welcome to post other things. But they don't. Not my problem. I turned down an offer to be on the masthead for precisely that reason. I am not here to promote an agenda! I'm just here to use Michael's very fine and well-maintained news collation app. with analytic (and fun and sassy at times) input from others most welcome. And to share quality thought-provoking articles as well.
I am not in charge of anything here. Make it your own by posting more than me, see what that gets ya. (Right now I'd predict: not much, judged on my own results for more than a decade.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 12:41am
from an expert in extremist groups:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:18am
Are extremist groups blossoming like mushrooms?
Crazy president effect?
Is a known side effect of pandemics in history, that's for sure.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:42pm
History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.
Karl Marx
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:43pm
Interesting that Der Spiegel sees a "Fire Devil"
https://adage.com/article/media/germanys-leading-newsweekly-decries-trumps-incendiary-approach/2261056
They are as subject to a pandemic as we are, and everyone else on the planet.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:03pm
good illustration of how suburbia in general isn't that friendly to radical extremism of any kind, that's a big reason people chose to live there
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 9:52pm
I include two of the most interesting replies to her question
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 11:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:41pm