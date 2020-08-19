Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
@NBC15.com, Aug. 18, with video
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago.
The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.
The tragedy is even greater as Anisa’s life cut short by the menace she emotionally prayed to be ended in Chicago just years before. This time, however, it happened in Madison.
“Heavenly father, can you please listen to me, because I am so scared,” Anisa begins her prayer. “God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I am asking you, can you please fix Chicago?” [....]
Comments
2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott (one is 16-yr.-old minor so no picture)
Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.
By Jackson Danbeck Aug. 18 WITH VIDEO REPORT
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 3:40am
A horrific death due to a targeted shooting (that missed the target). Trump sent in 150 federal agents. They do not seem to be helping. Interestingly, there are no gun shops in Chicago. Two suburban gun stores supply 10% of the guns used in homicides in Chicago. Ten Illinois gun stores supply 20% of the weapons.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/23/opinions/chicago-trump-federal-agents-gun-violence-ludwig/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:48am
Feds are prevented from paying more attention to dealers or using modern technology to track weapons. Welcome to the 2nd Amendment, our national suicide pact.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:40am
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, whose job it is to oversee gun stores, is understaffed. And because of the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986, ATF is not allowed to make more than one unannounced visit to a gun store per year.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:00am
And they weren't allowed to catalog weapons with computers, only by hand, etc, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:08am