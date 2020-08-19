Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
1/7
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
"This is the only country in the world where having Covid is a crime." https://t.co/dbnv73lgkN— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 19, 2020
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
A reminder that flu shots are far from 100% effective.
One suggestion I learned from seeing activity late at night at a walk-in chain clinic at the height of the pandemic in NYC. Go to them if you are not sure you need an emergency room. They end up doing triage when the hospitals are busy and the EMT's prioritize their calls for that very reason, as from the provider at the clinic they have independent medical verification that it's really an emergency.
