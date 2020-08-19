Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
1/7
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
"This is the only country in the world where having Covid is a crime." https://t.co/dbnv73lgkN— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 19, 2020
Inside the French Riviera's pandemic party problem https://t.co/pwoOHHpOGo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 19, 2020
Microsoft announces it will "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." https://t.co/Eq6N5vuww2 pic.twitter.com/ksw2COoCj2— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2020
I can't believe they think this will help Trump's fortunes but I'm no expert.
“The digital ad is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's 4-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.
That's prime internet real estate the campaign has bought in a digital effort to undercut the DNC's messaging this week.” https://t.co/9VsdESj6qk
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:07pm
A selection of tweets unhappy with the above situation:
Bernie fan that would like to compost the rich and has 3,500+ followers:
LA group for #rentzero and #defundpolice, 11,000+ followers
Self-appointed "chair" of black male studies and writer on same, 9.400+ followers
self-described with 3,900+ followers
looks like an astroturfer for Kanye or a Russian troll or just a troll; joined August 2020, 4 followers
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:25pm
Loves it, a "Dad, detective, American #MAGA #Bluelivesmatter" with 840 followers:
Bernie gal, 2,700+ followers:
Actor & Black trans live activist, 7,800+ followers including the ACLU:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:45pm