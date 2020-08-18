Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
President Donald Trump on Sunday night retweeted Russian propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden that the US intelligence community recently announced was part of Moscow's ongoing effort to "denigrate" the Democrat ahead of November's election.
Comments
NO COLLUSION..!!!!
by NCD on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:16am
Trump is not hiding what he does. His re-election will mean that the country has failed.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 7:30am
Meanwhile he's formally messaging that he's all for enfranchisement:
Likely this was suggested by campaign staff people who are much more clever than Trump. Now if they can just get him to stop tweeting for a couple months, I bet they got lots more rehabilatative suggestions...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:32am
I think he's more pardoning the silver dollar - definitely didnt launch to expectations - She wuz robbed.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:04pm
Yes:
I just like this way of saying it better:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:10pm
A clever tweet for once, speaking to his base, he knows what the situation was that he manipulated to win:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:43am
TRUMP CARES..!!!! Who would have known? He is counting the dead! TRUMP IS PROUD OF HIS NUMBERS! It's over 170,000 now, Michelle said over 150,000!
"She was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do, she taped it. And it was not only taped, it was tape a long time ago, because she had the wrong [coronavirus] deaths." @RealDonaldTrump
by NCD on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:08pm
Helluva bigger dead crowd than Obama could manage. Puny Ebola numbers. Manly respectable Covid deaths.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:40pm
video of the lunacy (except McNab's comment indicates this might trigger something?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 6:44pm
Yes, from this it appears that is what she meant:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 8:03pm
Looks like Karl doesn't realize that Trump is a nut and a kook?
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:14pm
Karl trying to push a Sista Souljah on Trump. Won't work - others have tried. Trump always goes off-script.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:27am