Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Priors:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-part-ii-31344
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iii-transcripts-31418
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iv-advanced-circuitr...
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-co-death-march-kraziness-v-31724
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-karty-thread-vi-31817
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-unlawful-ag-campaign-stooge-thread-3...
Comments
Trump loses emoluments appeal
(will it matter?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm
Very glad you caught this. I had given up. As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes. (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")
by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am
Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am
Israbluff & Evangelicals
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am
He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm
Papadop & Mifsud backchannel
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am
Exec privilege on Flynn lies?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am
Natasha Bertrand retweeted:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am
& Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:25pm
USPS Board to Schumer: Drop Dead
(yet Board informed Mnuchin what was going on)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/08/19/postal-service-dejoy-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:03pm
TPM: Senate Trump revelations
Worse than can be imagined.
Will they make a difference in 90 days?
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/senate-intel-obstruction-tactics...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:17am
Steve Bannon indicted thread
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am
It takes a Village Idiot to raise a failed child
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:20pm
My goodness, there are lots of meaty chunks in this stew.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:19pm
Yeah, "too many cooks...", though in this case I wish there were even more - easier to pitch overboard in a gunny sack than dunk one-by-one.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:28pm
It is hard to push them on to the same dust pan. The work will have to be itemized.
Those thousands of points of lights don't need a lot of central management.
If we mix too many more metaphors, something might break.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:56pm
And what's meta for if not to break the surly bonds of earth?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:13pm
The map is not the territory.
The corruption is like parties thrown in nightclubs in the Nineties where privacy was welded to public display.
She had Devin Nunes eyes.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:37pm
Erik Prince/Betsy DeVos redux
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devo...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:34am
Trump loses to Vance again, can't run out clock says judge
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:39am
"quadrilateral collusion" rather than bilateral or binary:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:03pm