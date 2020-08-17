    Trump/Barr/WH/DoJ Corruption VIII

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:20pm |

    Priors:

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-craziness-thread-31158
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-part-ii-31344
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iii-transcripts-31418
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-kraziness-iv-advanced-circuitr...
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-flynn-co-death-march-kraziness-v-31724
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-karty-thread-vi-31817
    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/doj-unlawful-ag-campaign-stooge-thread-3...

     

    Trump loses emoluments appeal

    (will it matter?)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm

    Very glad you caught this.  I had given up.  As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes.  (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")


    by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am

    Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am

    Israbluff & Evangelicals


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am

    He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm

    Papadop & Mifsud backchannel


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am

    Exec privilege on Flynn lies?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am

    Natasha Bertrand retweeted:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am

    & Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:25pm

    USPS Board to Schumer: Drop Dead

    (yet Board informed Mnuchin what was going on)

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/08/19/postal-service-dejoy-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:15pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:03pm

    TPM: Senate Trump revelations

    Worse than can be imagined.

    Will they make a difference in 90 days?

    https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/senate-intel-obstruction-tactics...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:17am

    Steve Bannon indicted thread


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:33am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am

    It takes a Village Idiot to raise a failed child


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:20pm

    My goodness, there are lots of meaty chunks in this stew.


    by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:19pm

    Yeah, "too many cooks...", though in this case I wish there were even more - easier to pitch overboard in a gunny sack than dunk one-by-one.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:28pm

    It is hard to push them on to the same dust pan. The work will have to be itemized.
    Those thousands of points of lights don't need a lot of central management.
    If we mix too many more metaphors, something might break.


    by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:56pm

    And what's meta for if not to break the surly bonds of earth?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:13pm

    The map is not the territory.
    The corruption is like parties thrown in nightclubs in the Nineties where privacy was welded to public display.
    She had Devin Nunes eyes.


    by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:37pm

    Better than Laura Mars. No man is an island (more a peninsula). People's parties, better than piracy wielded to public dismay. Is geomapping replaced by geofencing or just old-fashioned foils?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:57pm

    Good question. I will mull.


    by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:26pm

    Can tire - one of the worser of McCartney songs.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:20pm

    not chopped liver: the location of Bannon's arrest


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:16am

    Aw that's an easy one, you just yell le "j'accuse" classique": DEEP STATE!

    I would not be surprised to see Nonny to show up on dagblog soon to drop a few supportive rants.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:09pm

    Erik Prince/Betsy DeVos redux

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devo...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:34am

    Trump loses to Vance again, can't run out clock says judge


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:39am

    "quadrilateral collusion" rather than bilateral or binary:

    (THREAD) BREAKING: The Senate Intelligence Committee Report solved the Trump-Russia *and* Trump-UAE collusion mysteries simultaneously. Using the Report, this thread explains that collusion wasn't what—or where—many thought. I hope you'll read and RETWEET this historic narrative. pic.twitter.com/XfynM11F9e

    — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 20, 2020

    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:03pm

    Well-made point:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:49pm

    This goes with that:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:59am

