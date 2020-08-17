Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
January will be too late for a new president or Senate to help us, people will die at home waiting (lots of them don't have cars)
Some folks are preaching about the lessons to be learned from NY while NY is still facing the first flu season with this virus, and the city is poised to lay off EMTs https://t.co/X8NTYnqesZ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 19, 2020
Policy is the opposite of what's needed RIGHT NOW without even getting into election issues. Is like throwing Amazon more business, among other things.
For small businesses reliant on shipping, delayed mail delivery stemming from recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service has been a nightmare.@smasunaga reports: https://t.co/fGAOpwceht
“Georgia reported 216 cases per 100,000 people in the week ended Friday, a rate that is about double the national average, the White House report said.” https://t.co/IbXHMKypen— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) August 19, 2020
Who are the “elites”?— Samo Burja (@SamoBurja) August 19, 2020
In my new article for @palladiummag, I give a technical definition of elites that allows us to cut through the conflicting discourse on the role and composition of elites: https://t.co/BU17xpBCrY
1/7
Twenty-five Asian-American NYPD detectives form anti-Asian hate crime task force
From mid-March to mid-August, there have been 21 reported coronavirus hate crimes against Asians
Detectives fear many Asians attacked or threatened because of coronavirus have not reported cases
Task force officers speak multiple languages and dialects
Trump loses emoluments appeal
(will it matter?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:21pm
Very glad you caught this. I had given up. As to the "Trump Heights" issue, trump just can't see a joke when it is put on a sign right in front of his eyes. (Wouldn't it be sweet if the translation of the Hebrew part of the sign said "It Isn't What It Isn't")
by CVille Dem on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:35am
Trump doesnt care - he gets the promo win. Half his towers are shells (Azerbaijan? Panama? hows Turkey doing?), his casinos go bankrupt. As long as He can further the grift, whether he brought jobs to Indiana or coal back to West Virginia doesnt waste him a second.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:13am
Israbluff & Evangelicals
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 4:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:33am
He clearly is way savvier than most Trump loyalists. I had immediate suspicion along the lines of "what's up with that?" when he accepted coming to talk to the House Committee from a letter, none of the Barr style delay crap with subpoenas and all. This enquiring mind wonders what he plans to say when he gets there...
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 2:00pm
Papadop & Mifsud backchannel
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:22am
Exec privilege on Flynn lies?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 10:27am
Natasha Bertrand retweeted:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:03am
& Manafort fed that Rusky agent polling data on 4 states - 3 of which turned surprisingly close & flipped by a few 10's of thousands to give Trump the election. Put that in your calculators, sports fans.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 9:25pm
USPS Board to Schumer: Drop Dead
(yet Board informed Mnuchin what was going on)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/08/19/postal-service-dejoy-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 5:03pm
TPM: Senate Trump revelations
Worse than can be imagined.
Will they make a difference in 90 days?
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/senate-intel-obstruction-tactics...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 2:17am
Steve Bannon indicted thread
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:32am
It takes a Village Idiot to raise a failed child
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:20pm
My goodness, there are lots of meaty chunks in this stew.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:19pm
Yeah, "too many cooks...", though in this case I wish there were even more - easier to pitch overboard in a gunny sack than dunk one-by-one.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:28pm
It is hard to push them on to the same dust pan. The work will have to be itemized.
Those thousands of points of lights don't need a lot of central management.
If we mix too many more metaphors, something might break.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 5:56pm
And what's meta for if not to break the surly bonds of earth?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:13pm
The map is not the territory.
The corruption is like parties thrown in nightclubs in the Nineties where privacy was welded to public display.
She had Devin Nunes eyes.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:37pm
Better than Laura Mars. No man is an island (more a peninsula). People's parties, better than piracy wielded to public dismay. Is geomapping replaced by geofencing or just old-fashioned foils?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:57pm
Good question. I will mull.
by moat on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:26pm
Can tire - one of the worser of McCartney songs.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:20pm
not chopped liver: the location of Bannon's arrest
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:16am
Aw that's an easy one, you just yell le "j'accuse" classique": DEEP STATE!
I would not be surprised to see Nonny to show up on dagblog soon to drop a few supportive rants.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:09pm
Erik Prince/Betsy DeVos redux
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devo...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:28am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:34am
Trump loses to Vance again, can't run out clock says judge
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:39am
"quadrilateral collusion" rather than bilateral or binary:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:03pm
Well-made point:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:49pm
This goes with that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:59am