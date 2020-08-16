Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Checkout #debbiemustgo for a start. Stuff like this
Debbie Wasserman is one of the most corrupt people in the world— Nick is a Cori Bush Democrat (@SocialistMMA) August 16, 2020
She's a Nancy Pelosi Democrat
#DebbieMustGo
‘Golden State Killer’ Apologizes, Then Court Erupts in Applause When Judge Declares ‘No Mercy.' WATCH: https://t.co/TAzhIcJQ08 pic.twitter.com/gIbWfG6lmn— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 21, 2020
Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
"Asked if the fire was a hate crime, Chief Montoya did not discount that possibility"https://t.co/fkyHU8mNvY— Steven Jones (@stdojo) August 21, 2020
THIS IS HIS CONCLUSION:
The top states for removals per capita are Delaware, South Dakota, DC, Tennessee and North Dakota. Those are not battleground states the last time I checked. The suggestion that this is concentrated in swing states is wrong, full stop, and pretty irresponsible IMO.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 21, 2020
go to the full Twitter thread for the stats he used.
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 21, 2020
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
Just another story that makes the current Executive branch sound like "Crazytown." Where they try to do something nefarious but then it doesn't exactly work out and no one has any answers on what's going on.
AP: Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss https://t.co/L1k4hzcfsE— Bozeman Daily Chronicle (@bozchron) August 20, 2020
Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an email Thursday that it plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in as many as 60,000 people https://t.co/GNoGrJmhjV— Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2020
Why do so many people have crooked teeth? For @NYTmag, I profiled a father-son duo who insist they know the real answer—and that orthodontists are hiding the truth from us. After digging into their claims, I might never look at teeth the same way again. https://t.co/lkvxnYN45l— William Brennan (@wm_brennan) August 20, 2020
By David Sirota. Updated: Joe Biden’s campaign has now responded to our story and the firestorm it set off. See below.
Team Biden quietly says its agenda is going to be limited by Trump deficits, confirming what we’ve known all along: we’re fucked https://t.co/ABh1uUCToi— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) August 20, 2020
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Nate Silver retweeted:
Muhlenberg is an A+ pollster, and Pennsylvania is one of the likeliest tipping-point states. A reminder this race may still be too close to call. https://t.co/8o69lV54XS— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2020
I predict Biden's first congress will see establishment Dems push for a major expansion to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to bailout child care centers while imposing nationwide "quality" standards through grant conditionality.https://t.co/A8nH4LOYPb— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) August 20, 2020
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an “undue expansion” of presidential immunity.
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bannon will be presented in New York later Thursday.
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
NEW: In an internal report, US intelligence agencies concluded Chinese officials in Wuhan & Hubei hid critical info on coronavirus from Beijing. It complicates the broad criticism of Beijing on virus from Trump & aides. w/ @julianbarnes @KannoYoungs. https://t.co/lxdovYGTnB
And this
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:24pm
Let me try an analogy. I'm supposed to get some old ladies settled into a senior home. The guy Dave who's supposed to help me turns out to have had his van towed and needs some money to get it out of the pound. I lend him the money, we get started late, fine, but in the end turns out Dave has a bad back and his van still isnt quite working even after buying him a new starter and battery, so I rent a U-Haul and pay a couple guys to do what Dave said he would. And then this guy Caleb from the funeral parlor next to the old folks home shows up and says Dave was going to help move some caskets, so thinks he should be able to load them in the U-Haul instead. I'm already going that way, so I say "what the hey" and load them in, except when it turns out Caleb has a few more caskets somewhere else, so we have to drive across town to get those. When we finally get the ladies settled in, i ask the old folks home for some reimbursement for the promised help, which they turn out not to have, but Dave says he should get some of what i paid the U-Haul crew because it was his job, and Caleb says its not right to be taking money from the senior home anyway, i need to be making a donation instead of taking advantage of old people, plus the old folks home should be giving him some promotion space for the work he does unloading their bodies, even though the state pays him separate... (needless to say, Caleb refused to pitch in for the UHaul)
Yeah, Donna Brazile wrote a book. And then she went to pimp her bullshit self-applauding line on Fox.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/donna-brazile-explains-why-she-is-working-for-fox-news
Meanwhile, the org that was supposed to help Democratic candidates turned out to be an indigent Anchor weight around Hillary's neck, while Bernie was a freeloader. Obama let the party fundraising fall part because he only cared about Obama, while Debbie was useless as a submarine with screen doors, but the job kept her out of Obama's hair... Thus the Democratic Party. Before the lost election. Now, how much fundraising did Joe and Bernie do since, or a Clinton thing? Or Is that just women's work? Look at how much Hillary "owns" the impoverished DNC from 4 years ago. A fine Mansion indeed. The worst part Is when people think Debbie Is Hillary's girl, rather than an incompetent pariah she got stuck with. And Obama remains the vaunted Oracle on the Hill.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:45pm
It Is strange, but i'm looking forward to AOC's minute - she knows how to use the clock very well.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:46am
The thread goes on and on...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:55pm
Meanwhile, on the other side of the central line:
and let's not forget
Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says (July 1 Reuters) which is not just endorsement but a Super PAC furnishing mon-ay
And the Kasich speech suddeny makes a lot more sense...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:33pm
Meanwhile, outside of Twitter, Democrats are looking for solutions to Trump's attacks on the election.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/widespread-fears-about-unfair-election-as-democrats-prepare-to-nominate-joe-biden_n_5f3a76eec5b69fa9e2fe659c
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:16am
Judging partly from the Biden campaign so far and the speakers list (including Kasich) from the convention, the addition of Harris as V.P., and the majority of the populace's hatred of Trump's divisive tactics. I predict that the my- way-or-the-highway passionate it's-a-new-partisan paradigm lefties will be dissed and the convention meme overall will be this proven-over-decades winner, E Pluribus Unum:
Barack Obama 2004 convention keynote speech
Bill Clinton acceptance speech 1992
Come to think of it, George W. stole the meme for his own campaign after he saw his father lose to Bill Clinton. I.E. "I'm a uniter, not a divider."
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52am
Hah:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:08pm
Cross-link to related news thread: BIDEN SAID, ‘MOST COPS ARE GOOD.’ BUT PROGRESSIVES WANT SYSTEMIC CHANGE.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:44am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:25pm
Astead Herndon says:
But it's only a disconnect if they don't intend it as a message of whose side they are on > the mayors as opposed to the continuous professional protesters. Just because they are telling protesters it's time to "go home" as message received and they will do what they can, doesn't mean they don't agree reform isn't needed. Just that it takes time.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:42pm
Deep thoughts for "progressives: after Joe's speech
And then there's a whole bunch of replies like this:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:27am
Pennsylvania unemployment rate 2009 thru 2020 vs. what "lefty" PA Congressman Conor Lamb said about the state losing many jobs while Biden was in office.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:26pm
Ben Norton and Rainer Shea on traitors like Bernie Sanders and George Orwell:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:30pm