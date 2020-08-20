Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Four years after 50 of the nation’s most senior Republican national security officials warned that Donald J. Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history,” they are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The new letter, released just hours before Mr. Biden formally accepts the nomination, lays out a 10-point indictment of Mr. Trump’s actions, accusing him of undermining the rule of law, aligning himself with dictators and engaging “in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
They also accused him of “spreading misinformation” and “undermining public health experts,” making him “unfit to lead during a national crisis.”
Comments
I was surprised to see you post this story. I thought you were against going to Republicans for votes, you told us more than once how Dems didn't need them and also if they voted for Trump in 2016 that they were all racists and deserved to be ignored totally.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 4:03pm
Consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds - MLK Jr or Pliney the Elder, forget which
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:23pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 7:11pm
their website is impressive, too:
https://www.defendingdemocracytogether.org/national-security/
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 7:14pm