BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...