We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known