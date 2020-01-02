Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wakeup call: Hitler was named Chancellor after getting only 36% of the vote.
Gottwald in Czechoslovakia pulled a coup 2 years after the Communists got 38% of the vote.
Boris Johnson just led the UK out of the EU with only 43.6% of the vote.
Bush claimed a "mandate" after losing with only 47.9% of the vote, going to the Supreme Court to rubber stamp the vote theft.
Trump's Russian & other pals helped him "win" 3 Midwest states by super thin margins via voter repression & hacking, and then block the investigations.
Relying on the 2020 results to throw Trump out? Don't.
When a man shows you what he's made of, believe him.
Trump doesn't need to "win" - he just needs to stay in power. His cronies will help him do exactly that.
Danger, Will Robinson, Danger.
No no, I learned at Dagblog that you just have to energize the liberal base to do more "outreach" to drag more urban couch potatoes to the polls.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:48pm
That's called "freebase" - Richard Pryor, that great organizer and motivational speaker, popularized it some time ago. Really sets the crowd on fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:55pm
Interesting.
I learned over at Kos that all you have to do is patiently explain to middle America how stupid they are while pushing forward a candidate known to be horribly unpopular.
Just imagine the synergy if such luminaries were to combine wits!
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:12pm
OMG, kgb! I was just thinking of you as I was thinking of the classic libertarian hatred of public health nazis! Nice to see your name. What an irony that i tempted you to comment. I was being facetious there.
Still in Idaho?
I never participated at Daily Kos. Were you are TPMCafe? I know you participated here.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:52pm
Hitler had a base of veterans who were pissed off at the results of WW1 and the Kaiser who surrendered. His cultural revolution brought children into his movement once the regime got started.
Trump's base is a collection of special interests groups who understand they are toast if society becomes more progressive. Unlike the Fascist and Nazi movements, there is no format of the future, only a desire for the past. It is a powerful political tool in the context of the Trump team taking advantage of an ethos they do not share. But it is not an idea or the promise of a future.
It is nothing.
by moat on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 5:34pm
There are a lot of similarities but I think you sometimes err by getting way too invested in comparisons to Hitler and early-20th-century fascism. History never repeats itself exactly the same way.
Trump's base is really all over the world. No different then the Taliban who just won't be dragged kicking and screaming into modern life, or nationalists wanting to maintain nations while globalism is already a given or ethnic tribalists wanting to revive and then retreat into their ancient traditions. Air travel, cell phones, people from across the globe marrying each other and having children: the new new world, they can't deal with it.
It was a hard time for many people dealing with the industrial revolution too, ya know. Had to wait for all the old fogey people to die off, and some of em never did.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:18pm
To be clear for all, I referenced a Nazi, a Communist and a Euroskeptic quasi-populist.
In short, I'm just arguing that severe regime change often happens with far less than majority backing.
Allende won with 36.2% to 34.9% and 27.8% for his 2 opponents, yet next thing you know he's nationalizing tons of stuff and Castro's spending a *month* on a visit. Quite the mandate.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:43pm
BIG OOPS, I just realized my reply was to moat! and I was thinking about NCD because I was just over on his thread! And saw his Atlantic quote downthread and then confusing the two and who was saying what.
And then you, PP, took it as me talking about you. I wasn't. I was talking to NCD, who wasn't here!
Moat doesn't "do" Hitler the same as NCD, I know that. And I did read your whole comment ,I was just mashing several comments together in my mind. Which goes to show ya: A.D.D.epidemic = one of the real downsides of the new new world we all have to learn to deal with.
Mea culpas...(oh, continuing with the A.D.D., on that I just saw this--shouldn't use it no mo because Latin is western colonialist lingo, doh)
Edit to add: Sorry to go too far off topic of the minority winning election for radical change. It is an important point and not too mention a personal pet peeve that some here don't seem to see that is what we can easily have with the system we have in this country as far as presidential election is concerned.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 7:08pm
No, I didn't think you were referring to me - just thought it the logical place to out my response.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 7:43pm
Very eclectic of you. If the Nazi bit wasn't material to making your point ... why did you even throw it in? I kind of feel like Goodwin is as Goodwin does on that.
But to your larger point ... Is there even a tiny thread tying all these oblique references to arbitrary, unrelated events in history together with the political/socioeconomic reality that exists in contemporary America today?
I'm trying to figure out the difference between your premise here and, say, referencing a bunch of random times that a truly horrid wannabe authoritarian has simply been defeated at the polls and concluding "see ... nothing to worry about."
Sure, history shows this sort of thing can go any number of ways ... this fact alone doesn't make any outcome more or less likely.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:50pm
You should register. Or if that is not important to you, find some way to distinguish yourself from other anoms.
Your use of polysyllables suggests you are not the other people/person.
But who knows.
by moat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:59pm
Dersh clenched it - "ends justify the means"
Which amendment or Article is that? Doesn't matter.
Or is it simply "might makes right" like with Christie?
https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/raw-power-and-corruption-rule/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 2:30am
Atlantic, October, 2018-
......Trump’s only true skill is the con; his only fundamental belief is that the United States is the birthright of straight, white, Christian men, and his only real, authentic pleasure is in cruelty. It is that cruelty, and the delight it brings them, that binds his most ardent supporters to him, in shared scorn for those they hate and fear: immigrants, black voters, feminists, and treasonous white men who empathize with any of those who would steal their birthright. The president’s ability to execute that cruelty through word and deed makes them euphoric. It makes them feel good, it makes them feel proud, it makes them feel happy, it makes them feel united. And as long as he makes them feel that way, they will let him get away with anything, no matter what it costs them.....
by NCD on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:00pm
The thing that unites them is not cruelty ... although Trump is undoubtedly cruel.
They are united by fear.
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:46pm
Chairman of "The Democratic Coalition" asks a question for the attention of people like, er, Bernie-or-anybody-but Joe-Jolly Roger:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 11:17pm
same from Joy Reid and Michael McFaul:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 12:59am
Hope McFaul doesn't see this but this fanboy is clearly thinking of one individual:
Suggests the possibility that the "hey you kids get off my lawn" ol' man thing may not be a bug, as is my worry, but a feature.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:54pm
Here's the thing. If you want candidates to attract independents to the party ... you have to accept that independents aren't just going to roll over for any old bullshit the party does. If you dump the candidate who independents want to vote for and swap in some douche, you can't *REALLY* expect independents to be obligated to keep supporting someone they don't want ... do you?
Both Sanders and Yang had a *significant* level of independent support ... the vast majority of whom appear to be sticking with Biden compared to a tiny, tiny handful of people who vocally don't want to.
But instead of applauding both candidates for legitimately getting a bunch of new people through the door, making friends, and moving forward to beat Trump ... y'all just sit there shitting all over everyone left of Regan 24/7 for the fraction of a percent of supporters who didn't immediately hop onboard and holler "Yippie!" when the party went with the absolutely lamest choice behind damn Bloomberg.
If you support a candidate and people think you candidate sucks, the failure win this vote is on you. Your team won. Now go win. Quit blaming Bernie. You chose *someone who is NOT Bernie* to lead you into victory. Bernie can back your candidate up, but winning this isn't HIS responsibility anymore.
If the people who have been legitimately convinced from day-one that Biden was *the* candidate to pick can't just stand up, answer the criticisms ... and make a compelling argument in the first instance why Biden is worth voting for ... Bernie just isn't going to be able to help you.
Biden's YOUR boy. Selling him isn't Bernie's job. It's yours. And at this point ... you can't even win over Jolly Roger? Jesus. If all of you Biden people are *this* lame, we're screwed.
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:35pm
In case you forgot, kgb, I'm an Independent, have been registered as one since 1980. And I get a lot of grief for it here from one user in particular (So I was being facetious for those in the know about that).
But if I recall correctly, I am a little more centrist on many things than you are.
What I tend to dislike the most is people being passionate about a single candidate for president to the point of not being able to vote for anyone else. As if our system was set up so that the president controlled everything that happened. Too much cult of personality voting coming home to roost, that's where we're at now with the ultimate fake celeb prez. We needed to think more like parliamentary voters do, or at least used to: there's no king/queen, just flawed people who take on these jobs and try their best.
I would have happily voted for Bernie in the situation we are in. Especially because I know he couldn't execute his pie in the sky dreams. Nothing wrong with him but the viciousness of some of his diehard fans. He'd be fine as Prez, I've followed his actual career in the Senate and what he did not just what he said.
Like I used to say over at TPM Cafe in 2008 when it was flooded with horse race fans, Obama and Hillary were about as alike as two candidates could be and here were all these people ready to paint one or the other as the worst evil that could be thrust on the world.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:55pm
The Republicans + Coronavirus already made sure whoever gets in will be mopping up the mess for the next 4 years anyway. Unless we screw it up and they keep fucking it up another 4, but that doesn't serve them - they'll blame this last 4 on the Dems first, Trump 2nd, and then create another Tea Party to rally around and rebrand. As long as their backers are getting their trillions...
(hi, KGB - show up to spank us? Have to figger out which ones like it. Frankly I figure we're all here for the masochism by now)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 9:15pm
Repubs still @ 93% support - Trump can do no wrong.
Good news is Independents aren't having it - now down to 39%.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493165-trump-job-approval-sl...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 1:58am
Is just proof of what the Never Trumpers and Lincoln Project types complain all the time:
Trump stole their party and they had to leave it.
More proof of it is only Romney felt protected enough to vote against him.
To this day I have not been shaken in my belief that the cumulative effect of liberal political correctness over decades, getting worse and not better, turned the majority of those registered as Republican voters into lowest common denominator populists primed for someone like Trump to play them. The poor victimized white people's party. (Pat Buchanan started this thing.)
The educated registered Republicans fled to Independence. They are the ones with a set of ethics, a set that everyone liberal might not think so great, but at least they had a set.
Someone like Richard Painter is a good example. So are suburban women whose husbands still vote for Trump types because they are still angry about the people on welfare driving Cadillacs while they have to come up with the scratch for all those different taxes plus a now a fortune for the health insurance while the minority kids get grants and scholarships for college tuition and they got to cheat for the privilege to pay $40K a year....blah blah blah
Edit to add: Bill Clinton's "Sister Soulja" moment paid off big time, big time, in significant red-leaning approval rating, especially when combined with the "them, them them we've nearly them ourselves to death, don't have a person to waste" speech. Plus-talking about "the American people" and "see, a rising tide lifts all boats" all the time, all the time. Plenty of lower class white didn't even care that he was callled "the first black president" to them, "slick willie" was not a derogative.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:22am
Except those women still register as GOP, and either lie to pollsters or still carry Trump's water/colostomy bag.
93% of a significant portion of the US is huge. I don't think PC libs quite explain the near total lockdown on differing opinions. Has the GOP gotten so much smaller to account for this? Do we have a trend bigger than Rick Wilson, Bill Kristol, George Conway, Mitt Romney and Richard Painter? Too few for a kaffie klatsch much less a rival party faction or new party.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:23am
how huge? I believe there are more Independents now than registered Republicans, but I could be wrong.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:29am
p.s. comes to mind, the best polls are the ones that break it up into more categories including "lean Republican" and "lean Democrat". Among Trump 40% overall approval, it's the 6-8% that swing over the hard as stone 1/3 of the country that votes wacko conservative and that hasn't changed in my lifetime, that 34% or so will never vote for anyone with a hint or whiff of liberal or even moderate. (And they are permanently angry at the rest of the population! And almost inevitably you've got to get some of that 6-8% from rust belt to win the electoral college. Still really just got to take the Reagan Dems away from the wacko 1/3.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:38am
And the article notes this is just wiping out Trump's brief "War President" bump, so he's at the same 43% he's been at for 2 years now (538 poll).
But it's not like there haven't been relatively successful public challenges to this order in Texas (Beto), Georgia (Abrams), Alabama (Doug Collins?), Wisconsin (supreme court pick), North Carolina (several), Michigan...
So why would Trump's personal support hang on so (relatively speaking) well? Conservatives hated Bush Sr so his popularity waned. McCain and Colin Powell and Mitt Romney were different currents in the GOP - why are they dead, yet the numbers look about the same, more entrenched? Hillary was relatively popular in West Va. and Appalachia in 2008, which is why they had to attack her for the "racism" of pandering to whites. Why have the lines hardened?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:58am
I suspect enough Reagan Dem types who simply despise political correctness and elite snobbery about Trump not being intellectual dig his whole MAGA shtick are a small part of the approval rating. (The dislike would include for elitist educated scientist types, ya know.Think of all the working class guys who just despise going to a doctor because doctor makes them feel like stupid piece of shit who needs to lose the beer gut.) I always felt Joe is an excellent competitor for those votes, even before Trump. He knows how to court them, he shows them respect. He turns off lefties has been his downside
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:16am
P.S. I don't just know those type of guys from growing up in the Midwest. We have them on Staten Island, they are trade journeymen and butchers. They are Joey Buttafucco. They are Joisy guys. They are upstate New York who returned another variety of babbling idiot Al D'Amato to the Senate for two decades, Senator Pothole talked their talk and walked their walk, who cares if he takes a little taste to wet his beak.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:25am
His prior performance on the presidential trail was iffy. This year it got dropped in his lap as kind of the best known, safest thing in a storm. Which may just mean this year we stopped pining for the stripper at the nightclub or the trending socialite, or the radical chic hipsterette, and went back to the wife in the suburbs who knows how to get the kids off to school - no longer desperately seeking Susan. Such ends the Revolution, not with a bank but with a whiskbroom.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:26am
oh and a major point: I think Obama chose him precisely to get some of that demographic! Not a single one of them would ever vote for an elite highly educated black guy with a terrorist name, exotic global youth, oreign father and hippie mom without Joe vouching it was safe.
Easy to ignore slick willie's highbrown education because he stilll had good ole boy roots, talked the talk (dislike the man's choice of wife? you betcha.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:46am
Oh for sure - Joe's a better VP than Pres. Hillary needed someone that known and aolid. - Tim Kaine looked better on paper than the campaign trail.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:50am
kgb, you still have an account here (where others can see what you blogged back in 2012 and before), why doncha sign in and visit legit once in a while, you get the functions then of seeing new replies and the like:
http://dagblog.com/users/kgb999
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 10:06pm
Monica mans up - will others do what it takes?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 2:15am
Sorry, Monica, *nothing* could convince Republicans to impeach. A super high body count where Trump obstructs relief efforts only makes him stronger. Killing granny is now just what's required to Keep America Great. They might send Trump the whole Fox blonde lineup as his "just desserts". They are totally captured - why, I can't figure out. "Owning the Libs" would seem to pale compared to "keeping Granny safe", but forget the Wall, forget economic solvency, forget security and holding back Xi/Putin/Rocket Man, forget having a job next month, forget his putting his Dior-wearing idiot spawn on key rescue committees - it's still all good with The Donald.
But you tried. The last time politics was a bit fun - and you were one of the movers and shakers. Without you it would've been 30 years of Mitch McConnell announcements.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:09am
The next impeachment begins
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 12:15pm
I am anxiously awaiting to see what the Dems do during the SOTU, like with the plot of an edge-of-your-seat movie. I think that what they do there will determine whether they could continue with prosecution like this to their benefit or not. Of course, in an ideal world, purely as a moral and legal thing and as to history and constitutional principle, they should do it. But I am talking political strategy, it's all going to be very interesting.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 3:26pm
Do like the Senate - let Trump speak, but no witnesses, no cameras.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 4:34pm
here's some opining on the SOTU:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 7:23pm
impt. cavaet, you can't trust the current approval ratings polls:
Tweeter knows his stuft: Data-driven journalist
@TheEconomist. Mostly cover polls, elections & political science. Past @pewmethods @UTAustin
then also his ratings went down on SOTU:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 7:47pm
Plus Vindman's brother was fired too, an amazing case if family retribution.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 12:11am
Swings who know what high unemployment is like will think twice about voting against Trump even if they have come to hate him:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:00pm
"Swings" huh? Seriously?
You are referring to a group of Americans as "swings" ... while simultaneously claiming to understand, with authority, this (apparently homogenous?) group's motivations and voting proclivities?
Hmmmmmm.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:28pm
I think the reference to "swings" was not to a group, per se, but a bloc of voters not committed by other considerations. So, the opposite of what you said.
by moat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:42pm
not homogenous by very definition, they go back and forth, back and forth, like actual swings
learn to read and you'll see by the construction of my sentence, I was opining about a subset of this group of people who had a certain priority
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:18pm
Trump's WikiLeaks quid pro quo
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/feb/19/donald-trump-offered-julia...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:26pm
Fox News latest poll going with your headline:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:48pm
He doesn't need a popular vote majority. But that's never been the game.
What Trump *does* need is an electoral college majority. Just like every presidential candidate always has.
And on that front, do you really think Trump going to win in Michigan again? Really? After figuratively telling them to drop-dead (with literal consequences) and delivering NOTHING from the national stockpile to assist the state? And look what just happened in Wisconsin not a few days ago.
Trump maybe still has a chance in Ohio, but he has objectively lost crucial states at this point ... and has not expanded his map one iota. How does he pull it off? He's certainly not taking Nevada. Trump's path to winning the EC is increasingly more fraught than his path to winning the popular vote.
I'm not entirely sure what your point here is. Are you implying that Democrats will manage to lose the EC again and whine because they don't like the long-established rules ... or are you implying that Trump might lose the EC and still try to hold on to the presidency somehow?
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:07pm
He will steal the election, brazenly.
He doesn't care about the rules or reputation - he will whine until he gets enough veneer to satisfy his base, even if they're 10% - if it's an obvious coup, they still won't care. Winning is everything.
Rig voting machines, suspend Congress, create special pandemic rules to be rubber stamped by the Supreme Court, call out the National Guard, cancel voter registrations for large swathes assumed to be Democrat, disqualify New York electoral votes - it's all good. He will claim he did it to save the Republic.
He is forming an illegal oil cartel to boost gas prices for Putin and MBS at the expense of the US - and the party is cool with that. There are *zero* norms that they care about. Winning is all.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:34am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 2:29am
New and different wakeup. Makes a good case that is one fear that now needs to go away, that we've become irrationally afraid of this. The notion that he is bound for four more years is pure superstition.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 5:51pm
Krugman thinking more along the lines of the straw that breaks the camel's back
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 11:04pm
just retweeted by Jeffrey Gettleman, an ace boots-on-the-ground-type reporter, who has probably never covered a single press conference in his life and doesn't "do" political coverage either:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 12:07am
CO GOP orders clerk to cheat
https://www.denverpost.com/2020/05/06/colorado-ken-buck-gop-primary/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 3:11am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:51pm
Majority is not 50% in other cases.
In their systems of govt they have more than just 2 parties with politicians on their Federal level.
Majority is having the most seats. Say if the US was 3 party and there is 100 US Senators. If Democrats have 45, Republicans 40 and Libertarians 15 the majority would be Democrats at 45%.
by David (not verified) on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:11am
That's called a "Plurality", not a majority. BTW, Lincoln was elected with <40% of the vote, as a curiosity (3 other candidates to split with).
Who are you?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 1:45am
Law & Order wins - Ppl forget Covid & extorting Ukraine & bonesawing a reporter & even a country massively out of business. Short attention spans, highly forgiving for politicuans they chose. No one likes to admit they made a mistake.
I still agree with the 1 comment that Obama was way too careful delivering for Black people - both for symbolism And a missed opportunity to improve things. Why didnt Holder do more to clean up the police?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 2:10am
lookit the cyncism herein; Trump got hurt bad on this metric June 13-16, but Joe doesn't fare that well either:
After watching that video, I bet "cares about a person like me" doesn't really affect vote that much as it once did; they think about the eventual results brought about, more think on whether results "will be good for a person like me." I do have family members that have expressed that notion for quite some time, but I thought atypical outliers.
PS. For some things, I think Fox polls are good to look at!
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 2:30am
which reminds me, that guy also said Obama cared more about the immigrants, and I betcha that is going to rear up again big time when the unemployment checks and PPP checks start disappearing and the unemployment rate is still way up there...
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 2:33am
Except Covid's brought immigration to a halt while focusing people on problems the rest of the world's having, and largely the Wall's been a joke. If that's how Trump supporters might see it. I dont think Its a big win for him, but i'm trying to view that objectively - hard to do. What does NASCAR foretell? It Will be harder to just blame "the other", not that most blacks are immigrants, So there could logically be differentiation. But the Indian mother-and-daughter piecing together their pawnshop, the mixed black-Hispanic couple attacked in their small salon, the Black security guy killed by looters... I dont think this chaos has been a big marketing success for the anti-immigration crowd. Even the anti-Chinese blame game has stalled.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 2:48am
Hispanic blaming
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5eed8a22c5b63562b7603ec0
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:47am
Well, he got some more sleep (I think the crowing about his supposedly dejected look last night while deplaning is a bit too much wishful thinking, he's got a bedroom on the plane and looked to me like he was probably just woken up)
and
I see he's a Republican again and still tweeting about LAW AND ORDER
as he did yesterday:
When can we expect to see Willie Horton is what this enquiring mind wants to know.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 7:56pm
p.s. a reminder of this most excellent analysis by a woman who really knows her stuff
POLLS SHOW STRONG SUPPORT FOR THE PROTESTS — AND ALSO FOR HOW POLICE HANDLED THEM
By artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:17am |
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
see link for excerpt
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 8:02pm
Starting to see a lot of tweets complaining about Dem local governments not doing anything about maintaining LAW AND ORDER concerning the nearly nightly anti-statue mob fests across the country. It's definitely both an official conservative Talking Point (noticed Newt and Dan Crenshaw hot on it yesterday and Tim Cotton and Trump today) but there also seem to be a lot of just super irritated people about thinking you can just vandalize publicly owned stuff for weeks on end without going through a process to change the public stuff
Curious (not?) I notice that Russia Today just loves the stories, they grab whatever videos they can find right away (hmmmm...)
Vandalism every night plus fireworks every night plus pandemic -- not a good thing for most people's nerves.
I do think it would be a good idea for Dems in the House to do something to keep college-age kids (leftie & otherwise) out of trouble and pleasing Putin. Like put them to work ala FDR and the CCC, get Greta to promote joining in order to work on saving the environment?
Is good for Trump, just that simple.
P.S. Brits definitely going strongly with "you have to do this lawfully" thing, they put protective boxes around lots of the statues and now they're doing this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:13am
was a great speech, still a great speech--vandalizing CNN does what exactly?
https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/05/30/keisha-lance-bottoms-full-address-atlanta-protests-vpx.wgcl
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:55am
What good is being done here in this scene?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 5:29am
Why "two women"? There's also a Guy much Closer, And looks like a 2nd Guy in the background.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 5:33am
oh the guy that tweeted it is probably sexist. So what, that's a diversion here, all 4 of them are ridiculous. What are they doing there, what is their cause? Anarchy against the government authority? To illegally pull down a statue of the 7th president? To scream at cops? They probably prefer to use a pronoun that would surprise anyways. The video itself is the thing. Americans in general just won't like this, it's arrogant childish nonsense and a lot of these statue protesters now have totally co-opted BLM for their anti-colonialist quest that they just learned about in Colonialism 101 before coronavirus shut down the ability to take Colonialism 102 .
Like the professor warned, the public will turn on a dime if the protests aren't peaceful, especially if the Dems don't speak up soon and silly co-opters like that group. There's worse ones out there aren't even anti-colonialists, just taking advantage of the ability to vandalize public property for the hell of it or because they have some grudge against a celebrity depicted. It's way outta control. Every night there's one. They've got to start going through proper channels if they really care (like with the TR statue) and stop the random vandalism and calling the media to come see their performance....
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 7:11am
Got distracted by this story on the Fox reporter's feed:
http://inthesetimes.com/article/21364/commie-cadet-spenser-rapone-social...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 7:53am
Why bother with one statue? Wreck the church some more, try to tear it down, get to yell at some cops for national coverage, to do what, piss off Trump, give GOP more talking points?
and Andy, he's still here:
It's so stupid, makes it hard to believe it's not one of those Russian ops.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 8:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:23am
"Spoilage"
(yeah, i'm not a huge Palast fan, but...)
https://www.gregpalast.com/1913369-ballots-thrown-away/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:58pm
Though others may think it positive, I find this poll result for Wisconsin scary close
I badly wish that Biden would do a "sister souljah" moment towards the radical left protesters, looters and nihilists. Now with rising crime, rising gun ownership and divisiveness is not the time to be stressing "defund the police". It's the last thing to be stressing. Maybe talking making them more effective at fighting crime, that would be okay. And don't ally with the woke police who aim to make people feel guilty about anything they say, but I think he's already got that, always did,partly what makes him a good candidate.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:07pm
I see this having very little effect on Wisconsin voters. Foreign policy is not much of a concern. I simply can't imagine anyone I know or ever knew caring two hoots about this especially if my eyes glaze over reading about it, theirs surely would.
As far as the majority white Wisconsin populace that elected Johnson, he must be doing fine as far as they are concerned as they re-elected him and he defeated Russ Feingold, who they used to love, two times.
I don't see much outrage coming if they knew, which most probably don't. Again I don't see Wisconsinites caring about this. More care about spending too much on foreign entanglements, foreign aid, and too much on defense (Pentagon elites as bad as any other kind.)
And any disinfo. Trump leaners would get from Russian trolls would be negligible, would be more from Fox News Hannity and Limbaugh who don't need much Russian help to spin shit.
As for Milwaukee blacks, a reminder that this is their world, and Milwaukee city & county and surrounding burbs are already as about as divisive as one could get segregation wise before Trump was in the picture. Like total segregation. And both sides enable it to the max. The black culture would get any disinfo. word of mouth, or from celebs they are fans of, not so much from political internet. There's two cultures there in Milwaukee and they do not mix. Any blacks who manage to get a good education and avoid prison or multiple pregnancy while young get out and go elsewhere.
A reminder that though there is a Democratic governor, both state legislative houses are majority Republican. Here's the main thing: the rest of the state does not want to become like Milwaukee. (And certainly not like the much more radical Madison.) In all ways.
Milwaukee government alderman etc. is very liberal p.c. and woke. (And was so for decades before woke became a word.) This is not appreciated by the Wisconsin populace overall, they do not like to have to come up with the taxes to pay for all the "handouts".
Waukesha and Waukesha county is the Milwaukee exurb (it's growth is due to white flight) to watch. They are swingy.
The state as a whole is just not liberal! Just not a world that fits in any shape or form. They like their Democrats sensible, down to earth, not liberal, Reagan Dem style though not as hard and fast as Michigan. Joe does fit the bill I've got to say. Plenty of them voted for Obama both times, another sensible, not liberal type of guy. The "no drama" thing a big plus as well I would imagine. (Obama's grandparents that helped raise him were actually sounded like Wisconsin type people).
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 2:33am
Good news is that Nate Silver says don't bet on it. But that's for now, of course:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:59am
It says 3 times out of 10 Trump wins. That's not a bad bet overall, esp. if you have a gut feeling, insider knowledge, or faith in the DHS to do the wrong thing. Continue to be afraid.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:39am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 3:30pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 11:36pm
Better 10 points down - Biden has to win by 5 or they'll use any closeness to challenge and overturn, and who knows what they have for internet-connected voting machines that will never be audited. Thread:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:10am
Why those old people tweets above hit me, and why I stressed the "law and order" thing in a couple blog posts, it's here too:
I think of oceankat's parents being scared of riots and looting in FL. It's a meme that I think still sells with swing voters in swing states (as well as suburbans) to the point where they switch in the voting booth, it's a gut reaction, emotional, not rational.
I think Joe is doing the right thing to counteract that so far, but I wonder about downticket, the blue wave thing may not materialize like it seems right now if things get worse and there are more Kim Klacik types.
I can't stress enought the point of my own blue city turning against having Dem mayors for many terms. Crime and corruptions is why, it's just that simple.
As creepy as the NYPD is, they were the first to reduce crime rates drastically so that NYC was safer than nearly any other city. NYC giving up on Dem management is something too many like to ignore. It's clearcut why that is. Look at how unpopular the current mayor has become. We give them a chance and they fail over and over an over, rinse and repeat. Bloomberg a pill and a nanny but he restored the city only to fall apart again with bad Covid management. Gonna be a tough one recovering from this...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 1:59pm
Bet the 43% of Republicans here are old people:
It's simply about placing all life over money. Same as crime rate. Same as not approving of Geo. Floyd video type behavior from cops, which doesn't necessarily mean: defund the police for chrissakes.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 2:17pm
just more evidence that the Klacik ad and those funding her are mainly about getting the votes of older people frightened about crime and urban decay:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:54pm
Aunt Crabby tweets similar to Gregg Smith and Grandmother Courage
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 5:41pm
Please don't be so judgmental. "Voters who believe in snake spirits or self-medicate bleach" is a more respectful way of framing the question. College isn't for everyone.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 6:01pm
Interesting that Trumpies fear exactly the same thing from the election that many Dems do:
from
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 2:33pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 3:11pm