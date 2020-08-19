Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW: Democrats have attempted to show a united front at their convention this week, but there's a big divide within the party on at least one issue: policing. Biden is pushing for reform, while progressives want systemic change. My latest w/@reidepstein https://t.co/Jk9pV0YrhQ— John Eligon (@jeligon) August 19, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year. https://t.co/YyY9NxsYzR— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) August 18, 2020
It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years.
In attendance at Robert Trump’s funeral: Pence, Giuliani, Pete King. Not in attendance: Blaine Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry. Guests were tested for covid at the Trump hotel and then bussed over. On a very rare WH family funeral w/ @maggieNYT https://t.co/d3HSxa1BuF
Screw the ideology thing, because: urgent need to get stuff done
By David Siders @ Politico.com, Aug. 21
[....] Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats familiar with his transition process describe an effort by his campaign to assemble a center-left amalgamation of personnel designed to prioritize speed over ideology in responding to the coronavirus and the resulting economic ruin. Think Susan Rice, but also Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg, but also Karen Bass.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:07pm
A selection of tweets unhappy with the above situation:
Bernie fan that would like to compost the rich and has 3,500+ followers:
LA group for #rentzero and #defundpolice, 11,000+ followers
Self-appointed "chair" of black male studies and writer on same, 9.400+ followers
self-described with 3,900+ followers
looks like an astroturfer for Kanye or a Russian troll or just a troll; joined August 2020, 4 followers
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:25pm
Loves it, a "Dad, detective, American #MAGA #Bluelivesmatter" with 840 followers:
Bernie gal, 2,700+ followers:
Actor & Black trans live activist, 7,800+ followers including the ACLU:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:45pm
From the article
Edit to add:
Let us compare
Trump’s Republican Party now has a ballot full of nutters
What do you call it when your political movement has surrendered to loons who previously loomed on the shadowy fringe?
It’s called getting Loomered.
And that is precisely what has happened to the Republican Party.
Laura Loomer (R-Wackadoodle) won a Republican congressional primary in Florida Tuesday night, becoming the latest of a score of similarly bizarre figures to be chosen as the GOP standard-bearers in House and Senate races coast to coast.
Loomer has called Muslims “savages,” Islam “a cancer on society,” herself a “proud Islamophobe” and demanded “a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.” She says she wants more migrants to die.
At her victory celebration Tuesday night, she stood with the founder of the white-nationalist group Proud Boys and too-radioactive-for Breitbart Milo Yiannopoulos. Her hate speech and ties to an anti-Muslim hate group have gotten her banned from Instagram, Medium, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Lyft, Uber, Facebook (which she sued for $3 billion) and Twitter (she chained herself to its New York headquarters wearing a Holocaust-style yellow Star of David).
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/08/19/trumps-republican-party-now-has-ballot-full-nutters/?hpid=hp_opinions-fullwidth-12-12-00_opinion-card-a-fullwidth%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:08pm
Ad for Republican Congressional candidate for Baltimore shared on rl FB timeline:
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:14pm
Excellent - "I can do better because I care", "I can do better because I'm not Democrat", "I can clean up these bad boy neighborhoods by putting on a tight red dress and spiked heels".
Uh, why didn't she film her promo at night? That's when the real action happens. Anyway, watch The Wire - it addresses all these points. In 7 seasons. Baltimore.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:24am
You're really not being cynical enough. Possibly my fault. If only I could have made the FB embed work. It included a link to her GoFundMe account. Imagine the shoes, wardrobe, salon and spa visits she can pay for from campaign funds not to mention more walk-and-talk videos through the standing sets left over from The Wire, The Corner and Homicide Life on the Streets. But mostly think about how many shoes she will be able to buy!
Honestly, I have no idea how sincere her campaign is. I do wonder how successful it will be. It's different.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:09am
Oddly I didn't even think of her streetwalker aspect (even though my last comment seems to have it subconsciously present). But I guess half everyone on the internet's a white these days, always pitching something dodgy and untrue.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:20am
Not oddly, I did not think of a streetwalker aspect at all. More like she maybe aspires to be internet 'influencer' a la
KendallKylie Jenner if she does not make it to Congress.
ETA: I have trouble telling the Kardasians and Jenners apart. My curiosity about them was only piqued after young Kylie Jenner made one of Forbes billionaire lists so I checked out her Instagram account.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 1:57pm
Oh I did think of it immediately when I saw the ad. I posted the ad elsewhere here and I did not bring that part of it up but I thought of it immediately. It's a Fox News thing, the Fox News babes still dress and look like 80's streetwalkers. To a certain cohort how she's dressed signals I am a Republican woman, this is how we dress, sexy not dowdy harridans like Democrats. And it's Republican red she's wearing.
This interestingly intersects with how a lot of black female pop stars dress. (It even goes to the recent controversy over the video by Cardi B and Megan The Stallion, WAP or Wet Ass Pussy") The tinge of irony with which most do it keeps it separate from the Fox News babes ethos. But in all reality, they are dressing the same. It's a female sex as power thing. The red she's wearing reads as "hot babe" in ghetto world, not Republican red.
And again, interestingly, Kamala Harris does a little of this but more professionalized and less 80's ho. She does the spike heels and the form fitting clothes and professionalizes it with a jacket and less 80's.(though lately I notice she's toned it down.) Nancy Pelosi, likewise, does a little of it, professionalized and toned down. The spike heels, form fitting clothes, Melania strut.
The intersection of the two worlds of female image-Republican and ghetto-I think that is something the ad producer is playing with here.
Kanye's ethos fits here somewhere! And the whole Kardashian thing, well that's the whol reality show world which includes Trump on The Apprentice and Trump now. And a lot of Fox News talk shows, come to think of it...
(Edit for word correction)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:19am
Here's where I posted the ad earlier on my blog entry
http://dagblog.com/comment/287231#comment-287231
and of course rmrd saw it as if I was promoting her and perhaps thinking I was predicting she's win, so he felt the need to prosletyze for who she's running against, seeing the political in everything someone posts, as usual. When what I was trying to do is to point to what was going on with this ad, what her GOP donors were helping her sell.
(I am so sick of being trolled into that, I can't tell you. My point of any participation here is to get more into the kind of analyis we are doing here. I don't wish to politick and especially don't wish to defend the GOP but to analyze what they are doing.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:17am
Baltimore Sun thinks it a scam
Align Kamala up with the ghetto *and* streetwalker?
(all black people look alike? She's close enough to Harris...
certainly isn't communicating to her potential constituency -
and anyway she lost 3:1 in the 7th a few months ago,
so she's an obvious sacrificial lamb)
https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/editorial/bs-ed-0820-klacik-trump-20200819-eaanec6dsfh2zkz6tift6lg45i-story.html
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:21pm
All the Kardashians are a creation of Chris Jenner. She perfected her art with Kylie. ($900 mill when the 1st announced her a billionaire, but that's about $870 more than Donald, so who's quibbling)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 3:19pm
Speaking of Kylie Jenner and gun violence, dressing like a "ho" and noticing that recently there's some big buzz about a video I haven't watched involving Cardi B and someone named Megan Thee Stallion, I see this story is trending on Twitter, and click on it. Turns out this Megan Thee Stallion says it all happened after a party at Kylie Jenner's house, and it's totally on topic, on all these topics! Even if not true and just bullshit for P.R., it's on topic of guns being part of a revival of "gangsta" culture, also drags in being afraid of the police. Guns are normalized therein. Just part of daily drama, could be an episode of "Housewives of Atlanta". Guns and shooting are just part of an exciting celeb life, you see, as is dressing like a "ho". And whether it came from bottom up or top down, ends up a story in Variety where fame and fortune is recorded, "influencers" get attention there, not struggling folks in the inner city:
The only thing missing is a Fox News babe covering the story. I am betting there was one, I just didn't go looking for it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:38pm
Glad someone's holding up dignity of black people. Maybe can set up some Wet Ass Pussy statues to keep the rights movement going. Even skank lives matter, apparently, no matter how ignorant the behavior. Great charm offensive, girls - you rawk!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:28pm
Devil's advocate: just furnishing inspiration for drag queens out of solidarity?
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:49pm
But the bullets - they're over quota on their bullets
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:39am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:20pm
video clip from tonite, the horse's mouth, how he said it (note Kamala is there too) ^^^^^
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:23pm