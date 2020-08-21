Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The president of the Cal Fire firefighters union said 2020 was beginning to resemble the destructive fire season of 2017: “We are in the same situation but with 10 times as many fires."
California's largest wildfire doubled in size to 219,000 acres in single day and is currently 7% contained, according to officials.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 21, 2020
The wildfires have killed at least 5 and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. https://t.co/xgNgsbCl6a
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year. https://t.co/YyY9NxsYzR— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) August 18, 2020
‘We’re trapped’: Californians now face the dual nightmare of wildfires and a pandemic
@ CNBC.com, Aug. 20, 2:16 pm
As blazes spread, Covid-19 in California prisons hits crucial inmate firefighting force
@ CNBC.com, Aug. 21, 1:03 pm
California Public Health, on fires + covid, bet they could use a few more employees right now:
A redwood tree burning near the headquarters of Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder Creek, Calif., on Thursday.Credit... Randy Vazquez/The Mercury News via Getty Images
from
It’s Hard to See Your Memories Burn’: Loss From Wildfires Grows in California
Some of the ancient, towering conifers in Big Basin Redwoods State Park are a casualty of the fires that have wracked the state.
@ NYTimes.com, Aug. 21
David Wallace-Wells:
Kamala Harris' urgent tweet this afternoon:
Right before that I just happened to see that he's busy golfing:
Kamala again:
I have read elsewhere about how short they are firefighters, including the problem of volunteer prisoner firefighters not as available due to the Covid crisis, it is a desperate situation.
What is lucky is that those states can send fire fighters because they aren't needed there. Arizona is going through the worse drought in the 9 years I've been here and the hottest summer. But no major fires. Half of those years there have been major fires here. Not as bad or as widespread as Cali, but major. But not this year so far. What will happen if every state from Cali to New Mexico or more is burning like Cali is?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 9:06pm
meanwhile, while those guys are helping out their neighbor, just up the road a bit in Portland, two groups of adult idiot children are playing war games in the downtown area.
https://twitter.com/MrOlmos/status/1297341764844437504
I really can't think of anything that would disgust me more! If I were mayor I would lock them all up and throw away the key. It makes a mockery of all the agony people are going through in this country. Even worse than team Trump for chrissakes. They need to go back to mom's basement and their video games.
parts of the Bay area now have a red flag warning!
no way to control or predict location of lightning!
sweet; god bless 'em
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:20am
