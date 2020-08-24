Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Homicides in Syracuse are up 11% compared to the five-year average and 33% compared to last year. https://t.co/YyY9NxsYzR— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) August 18, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:31am
Kenosha is only 65 miles from Chicago.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:38am
BUT the victim Jacob Blake was airlifted to a hospital in southern Milwaukee which would be like 20 miles north. And this picture looks to me like they have a line of police protecting the hospital there from a line of protestors:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:48pm
this was fast, the shooting happened Sunday:
I looked him up, he knows a good case when he sees it:
He must have called them, not the other way around, as they were dealing with life or death in the hospital.
Just pointing it out. He must have called them, not the other way around, they were dealing with life or death in the hospital. It's almost as if one should watch what Crump does to know if a case truly has potential for claims of abuse or not.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:02pm
Everyone is reacting fast, is the only point I am making. Kenosha is a very small city, only 100,000 population, tons of towns like that across the country. (By comparison, Louisville, KY is 600,000.) This incident gets the governor's attention right away, the major attorney of such cases right away and a statement from Biden not long after. No delays as in the past.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:11pm
No family member could have tracked down the attorney while Blake was in surgery? I would think Ben Crump or Al Sharpton would be among the first people you might give a call in a police involved shooting.
Edit Crump's 800 number
https://bencrump.com/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:20pm
well, if you are correct, the point is still the same, as he hasn't taken every case , and especially not right away, has he?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:42pm
Cavaet: Evers is a Democrat, but both Houses of the legislature are majority Republican.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:34pm
Most folks in Wisconsin care more about sports than government, to be sure. So this is a signal about what side to be on:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:38pm
Current headline of the largest newspaper in the state:
The Wisconsin National Guard is headed to Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back
@ Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, updated Aug. 24, 1:19 PM CT
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:46pm