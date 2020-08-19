Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
He's basically pleading with the community for help:
Portland Police Bureau @ PortlandOregon.gov, Aug. 19, 12:27
The destruction at the Multnomah Building last night occurred on yet another night of senseless criminal activity in the City of Portland. Breaking windows, using accelerants to ensure a fire catches and damaging property are not solutions, but further demonstrate the intent to engage in anarchy at the expense of the entire community.
To effect change, we must work to build and not destroy. This is more than property paid for by community members; these buildings host critical materials and spaces that provide essential services and support to our community at large. The damage is costing millions of dollars that could be used to help people during an already challenging time.
Officers continue to respond each night, knowing they will have rocks, fireworks, and more thrown at them. They see the injuries sustained by their co-workers and wonder if this will be the night they are injured as well. Officers continue to respond in order to protect life and safety and arrest those responsible for criminal acts. Morale is low as they face what appears to be endless destruction within the City they took an oath to serve and protect. I am bolstered by their grit and determination to do everything they can each and every night to prevent a worst case scenario.
We continue to get asked how this will end and how the violence will stop. The solution is in a critical mass of community and partners coming together to denounce this criminal activity and call it out as it does not represent what we know our community at large wants or values. The solution includes broad support for the police to do their job in exhausting and challenging circumstances. The solution also includes elected officials and people in positions of power coming together in support of the real change, but against those who continue to feel empowered to act in a way that devalues our City with every brick thrown, every fire lit, and every crime committed.
The stakes are high and the world is watching. We are on the national stage right now. I would much rather be known for being leaders in change rather than nightly violence.
From the City of Portland website "About Us" Chief Chuck Lovell
Criminy, it's still going on. Some found some armed Feds at an ICE facility to taunt. I feel sorry for Portland is all I can say, nightly roaming bands of anarchist "performance artists" imaging themselves Robin Hood, who knows where they will turn up next and what havoc they can cause. I didn't check other feeds to see if there were other "actions" in other neighborhoods as is often the case
long thread of grownup liberals "mugged" by video of Portland brats, nearly ready to chant "lock 'em up": or er, "mebbe bring the Trump goons back"?
Portland PD about the childish war games between two teams today (which I mentioned on the CA wildfire news thread):
No let up: News Last night Portland Police declare a riot at Penumbra Kelly Building
link is to Twitter news compilation
The incident officer declared the event at Penumbra Kelly Building as a riot after officers were "struck by rocks, bottles and other dangerous objects" while trying to move the "unlawful assembly." This comes amid ongoing demonstrations in Portland, following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Video via @OmarJimenez
They are
now this is an interesting twitter interaction, lol:
Edit to add: it's a parody account, but that there is one is something funny in itself.
Editorial: Leaders must speak against protest violence
“What happened last night at the Multnomah Building does not help us move the work forward and create the change that people are demanding,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said Wednesday. “Attacking the community involvement office and burning it is not helpful.”
By The Oregonian Editorial Board, Posted Aug 23, 2020 @ OregonLive.com
Portland police stand by as Proud Boys and far-right militias flash guns and brawl with antifa counterprotesters
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/08/22/portland-police-far-right-protest/?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-low_portland-941pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
The department needs to be reconfigured. The correct structure is not working.
repeat of what I posted upthread on this, the Portland police have been publicly saying they do not have the numbers to deal with everything going on and are crying for help.
This is specifically on the incident:
So what you call "reconfiguring" IN PORTLAND, IF you are going to have this level of protests as a permanent thing, and you want them around when right wingers protest against left wingers, well then what you need is MORE POLICE NOT LESS.
But also as you can see, many of the leftie protesters there feel very strongly that they don't need ANY police at all! You can't have your cake and eat it too. You don't want police, that means you want the community and not the police to handle right wing protesters when they arrive.
It is incredibly fucking hypocritical to complain you want the cops there to protect you when you are protesting eveyr night that you want them abolished. Which is exactly what most of the protesters left on the streets of Portland want now.
Reconfigured my ass, they need more cops now because their eternal protests have drawn counter protesters. That's the way it works!
It's really so clueless to blame the cops for not protecting the professional protesters in Portland from "Proud Boys" types. They don't have the manpower to deal with the professional protesters daily activities much less the right wingers they are now drawing.
I got a better idea, how to keep the P.D. force small and save taxpayers money: ENOUGH KABUKI ON THE STREETS, GO HOME, AGITATE ON THE INTERNET, LET THE "COPS" or lack of them, ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK HANDLE IT.
