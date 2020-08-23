Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
Judge strikes down Florida’s school reopening order, says unconstitutional to require ‘brick and mortar’ classes this month https://t.co/hwSJ777ScP pic.twitter.com/noniDxxr3U— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 24, 2020
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:35pm
Maybe it's whatever TiffanyTrump decides? See previous comments on Convention announcements Saturday starting here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:10pm
Jay Rosen:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:25pm
40 more years! 40 more years!
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:30pm
Laura Rozen retweeted, because, foreigner confused bout what he was taught bout 'merca
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:44pm
So Israel's the 51st state, or we now belong to Israel? Should be exciting .
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:04am
Interesting suggestion I just ran across in context of seeing how they are basically planning to present a vacuous Trump show, giving it over to him. Especially after I just at the same time heard Brian Stelter on CNN talk for a whole segment how he thinks it an undercovered story how poorly Fox News is managed since Roger Ailes left, how it's chaos over there, falling apart, with no one in charge, and how after enough of that everyone including Trump fans are losing interest in Trump's traditional show and Fox's traditional show. How he needs to come up with something new (reminder how empty Tulsa rally was, etc.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:58pm
Ryan Lizza is struck dumb:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:45pm
The Son King will explain it all to us, setting the stage for the Honorable Ivankoinette's blank Big Sister smile with the hollow eyes. Oz has never been in better hands - all that good, all that green...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:12am
I can think of no other explanation than a large segment of our population have a delusionary belief that individuals and the free market can do the bootstraps thing if government just gets out of the way, even with a pandemic going on:
This bodes poorly for getting agreement on universal health coverage, among many other things. Roughly 40% think like this, think they can just buy the right advice and care to get well, that the free market will take care of it. That everyone owning guns will take care of crime. Etc.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:30pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:36pm
this reply to his tweet, strikes me that she is correct about Wisconsin,
lots of people vote with local issues in mind, and then top of the ticket that might help whatever is that they want from the local guy or gal, they don't give a fuck what voting a certain way might do to the whole country especially the coasts:
Like much of the rust belt, they just don't expect help from Washington, don't see any help as coming to them for decades, gave up long ago. It's what the local guy is going to do, schools, taxes, jobs...They'll play national culture wars some, but national policy discussion, it's like that's for someone else, not them, is a bunch of crap that never happens.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:55pm