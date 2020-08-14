Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This Seattle protest has nothing to do with police, it has to do with harassing owners of property in a gentrifying neighborhood in Seattle, and it's being played up a lot by right-wing users on Twitter:
Judge strikes down Florida’s school reopening order, says unconstitutional to require ‘brick and mortar’ classes this month https://t.co/hwSJ777ScP pic.twitter.com/noniDxxr3U— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 24, 2020
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
WEDDING OUTBREAK in Maine: 53 infections now linked with a single wedding reception.
of 65 guests—30 infected!
13 secondary, 10 tertiary contacts.
23% infected under age 18. youngest 4 years old
one death in a secondary contact #COVID19https://t.co/65y1DTliwz
BANGKOK — In just four days, the reputation of a Buddhist monk who had spent decades fighting for the human rights of Cambodians was destroyed.... videos appeared on a fake Facebook page, claimed that he had slept with three sisters and their mother ... The two government employees linked to the production of the videos remain on Facebook ...in past years politicians and activists who spoke up against Cambodia's 35 year ruler, Mr. Hun Sen, a onetime Khmer Rouge and now an enthusiastic Facebook user, have been jailed, exiled or killed .. the monk, Mr. Luon Sovath, is now in Switzerland after receiving a humanitarian visa ...
I found this piece really really really helpful in understanding what's going on when FBI and other law enforcement experts say things like we have a "domestic terrorism" problem now. They often don't use further definers, there is a reason. It is no longer so simple as labeling them "right wingers" or white supremacists. We've gone beyond that easy labeling. Lots of them are no longer either. Quite a few see radical left and BLM protesters as bedfellows. There seems to be no unifying ideology beyond hating police and feds and having a libertarian ethos. Guys still in the military seem particularly prone to acting out so far! They are not the ones quietly standing in line at Subway with a bazooka.
We tracked candidates’ endorsements in hundreds of races. Here’s what we found.
By Nathaniel Rakich & Meredity Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Aug. 21, with chart
It was May 15 when one man shot another at a cookout outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington.
The wound wasn’t fatal, and residents say the men were arguing over something trivial — something that in another era might have ended with a shrug, or at most a shove. But in a one-square-mile part of the Washington Highlands neighborhood, shootings were mounting, with 11 in the first five months of 2020.
Hoping to stem the bloodshed, a team of violence interrupters from Cure the Streets, a program under the D.C. attorney general’s office, stepped in to forge a cease-fire. Since that day in May, there hasn’t been a shooting in this part of the community in D.C.’s far southeastern tip.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
By Giles Udy @ TheCritic.co.uk, Aug. 20
Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter without realising the movement’s revolutionary aims
(Udy is the author of Labour and the Gulag: Russia and the Seduction of the Left)
We won't stop saying it: Dismantle DHS. https://t.co/JVzxSshdxl— ACLU (@ACLU) August 23, 2020
“I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.”
Juana Moore, a single mother of two kids, is thousands of dollars behind in rent and had to go to a food bank for the first time.@KyungLahCNN reports on others facing financial stress and evictions. https://t.co/2LvL6CnidD pic.twitter.com/8U4bY3kYQa
NEW YORK — It was a muggy night in Harlem. A 61-year-old Black man had gotten jumped by two suspects. Disoriented and bleeding, he struggled to recount the attack for the large contingent of police who came to his aid. "This is not deserved for no one," the man told them.
A dark SUV rolled by. Its driver shouted expletives at the officers, having wrongly deduced they were preparing to arrest or hassle the victim. Another bystander, a White woman, documented the scene on video, telling a detective she was “concerned” because so many officers were there.
Comments
I recall this kind of conflict was a major theme of a couple episodes of "Shameless" on Showtime a couple years back. The eldest daughter, Fiona, wants badly to climb out of the "white trash" life she was born into, scrapes together a way to buy a small apt. bldg. to rehab when an opportunity appears out of the blue and becomes a landlord, puts sweat equity into it and has to deal with similar accusations, protests and trouble. Even though she herself comes from the local "trash" who couldn't afford the rents she will charge.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:02am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 7:05pm
Rav is a 19 year old Sikh whose family got rich after emigrating to Canada, from which he has concluded white privilege is actually a fallacy.
He is now an expert on not only "injustice, anarchy and violence", but also on race, music, literature and culture and writes for Murdoch publications.
by NCD on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:01pm
Appreciate you pointing that out. But to me that makes him all the more Interesting to read. Means he has "influencer" status. Getting published by Foreign Policy at 19 when there are tons of more experienced writers begging for work is no small feat. Certainly comparatively Newt Gingrich is no longer much of an influencer except with old crochety "get off my lawn" types (that said, I do believe that the WSJ editorial board still speaks to and for a significant audience of people with power in society.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:03am
The following story reminds me of a divide between far left activists and liberals and the Democratic party. One which I don't see addressed very much. The latter very much supports "the Feds", i.e., the F.B.I. and the federal prosecutors in pursuit of many instances of Trumpco breaking down the rule of law. But the latter also shows little vocal support of the very same pursing anarchist activity. Either staying silent or actually being supportive of ant-Fed activity like attacking Fed. courthouses, because those attacking are presumed to be part and parcel of the BLM movement:
You're either for the Federal rule of law or ya ain't. If ya ain't, you are aligned with the libertarian ethos which traditionally aligns with the Republican party ethos. (This is also the main reason that they are not supportive of Feds investigating and prosecuting Trumpco.)
I suspect this situation is eventually going to change now that the Democrats' vice presidential candidate is a former district attorney and state attorney general.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:31am
another example of those evil Feds preying on extremists:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:57am
Chicago this evening:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:03pm
Surprise, even tho they are part of the Deep State working against Donald Trump, FBI thinks burning police cars is not a good thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:34pm
It also seems they are proud of "Operation Legend" and are promoting it publicly.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:37pm
yeah here's proof that this is definitely a meme that the Trump campaign is planning to pound, hoping to get some of those suburban wimmin voters:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:37pm
The Portland crew just won't go home at night, they are addicted to war on the streets:
Don't they see how counter productive this might be? How the end game might be that fellow citizens might vote for more police, not less?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:09am
Black Republican woman running for Congress from MD, with video ad attacking Baltimore's failed government:
Kimberly Klacik @kimKBaltimore
US House candidate, MD-7
Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7. ProTrump. Anti-Squad. Zero Tolerance for Corruption. TERM LIMITS, no lifelong pensions. Vote Nov 3rd KimKForCongress.com
Currently has 174,900 followers on Twitter
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:37pm
She is running against Kweisi Mfume to replace the late Elijah Cummings. She doesn't live in the district, but promises to move there if she wins
https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-pol-whos-who-district-7-klacik-20200205-tpuj4p6ofng25e6p5i4oisxvgy-story.html
But, she does have Twitter followers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52pm
The point is: her campaign operatives know it's an issue that resounds with many swing voter types and even possibly some normally loyal Dem types like are featured in the ad saying it's crazy want to want to defund police. And she probably has real savvy campaign operatives, paid for with big Republican donations. We should all be grateful the talented operatives of the Lincoln Project are volunteering their time to be on Biden's side this go round. I note they avoid touching the defund police and BLM topic-how strange, NOT. NOT because it's better not to go there until at least the election is over! It's the economy and the pandemic, stupid, and throw in Trump corruptino. Republicans wil be glad to distract to the police/BLM topic because they know they can catch some important votes this way.
If you don't think it resounds, go back and check out some of those Twitter followers, can't all be right wing nut cases.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:00am
I'll wait for the election results.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:05am
I doubt she's going to win, that's not the point. (And it will prove nothing to me if she loses.)That's not the point of those funding her either. Those Twitter followers and the buzz from them are the point. Their point is: it is okay to be afraid of what many BLM radicals are demanding, see even this black woman from Baltimore feels the same way enough so to run for Congress to change it. And stressed: it's okay to vote for a Republican even if you are black. Which translates to if you are white but don't like the idea of defunding police and want to vote for a Republican that does not support the same, does not mean you are a racist
Here meme is being supported for the possibility of it's effect on national races allover.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:17am
Mfume on personal experience with the police.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/06/22/kweisi-mfume-police-brutality-legislative-priorities-interview/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:33am
I think it's called wisdom from experience:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:05pm
I follow this guy because he has a keen interest in art, he's a financial advisor who lives in NJ but loves NYC, calls the latter "his city." He's socially liberal but loyally pro-Israel so I suspect he's a swing voter. He mostly doesn't tweet about politics but he just tweeted this:
Were he a resident of NYC, this would be an example of your classic voter for Giuliani and Bloomberg for mayor.
Certainly he and his wife would be excellent examples of "suburbanite" voters this time around.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:27am
If he is voting for Giuliani and Bloomberg, what makes him a swing voter?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:58am
huh? How the fuck do you think they became mayor of NYC? Tons of registered Democrats voted for them!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:06pm
From his twitter feed
He refers to a tweet about Chris Christie criticizing Kasich as "fantastic"
I am not seeing where this guy is a swing voter
https://twitter.com/NoahPollak
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:25pm
Chris Christie said it, must be true, amirite?
And you think a guy who contributes to the Beacon Is what we mean by a "swing voter"? I hear the mushrooms are really good during lockdown season.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:36pm
Uh, cuz everything about him makes him seem Dem liberal? But if the Dem pols can't do their job, he'll swing the other way?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:07pm
Reminds me of this very publicly known very experienced Dem whose recent statements illustrate your point quite well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:27pm
and my takeaway from all of this: I think it would be very helpful for the national offices this time around if more Dems spoke out like this about the mismanagment of big cities. Not just surretipitously leave them out of convention talk, but actually acknowledge the problem and say they are into helping fix it.'
I have even seen some of the more troubled mayoralties say they would like some kind of help from the Federal government at this time but unfortunately at this time all they get is offerings of exactly the wrong thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:35pm
Sista Souljah, indeed - but dead babies are more important than chilling but mostly empty rhetoric.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:38pm
speaking of Sister Souljah, I see the line of thinking here being pursued by rmrd is in denial of the reality that four Republicans were invited to speak at the opening of the Democratic convention last night. He should be complaining to organizers how they let the enemy in? Talk about being in a bubble...in the bubble of the olden daze when everyone just voted party line
and WTF was evil about voting for Bloomberg, seems to me many in the Dem party were begging him to run for president on the Dem ticket not so long ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:50pm
Bloomberg was critical to Biden's acceptance - the Daddy (Warbucks) Figure couldnt cut it, validating Joe as the good enough not-Bernie - all his lukewarmness forgiven. (just please don't make me have to listen to another mawkish tale about Beau - he died at 46 after 6 years of illness, not tragically ať 13 nor in a freak accident bringing rescue items to Yugoslavia or Africa. I.e. people die all the time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:11pm
I can't tell parody anymore.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:40am
what the Financial Times saw:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:16am