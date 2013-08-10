Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
The Hortons live just minutes from the Ortega River, in a predominantly white neighborhood of 1950s homes that tend to sell for $350,000 to $550,000. They had expected their home to appraise for around $450,000, but the appraiser felt differently, assigning a value of $330,000. Ms. Horton, who is Black, immediately suspected discrimination.
Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The country is headed for disaster as the pandemic devastates health services and livelihoods
Opinion by Jean Dreze @ Scientific American, August 25
[....] India is now ahead of all other countries in terms of the number of new recorded COVID-19 cases per day—close to 70,000 in mid-August. That’s about one fourth of world-wide new cases. Only two countries are anywhere close: Brazil and the United States; and India has lagged behind those two countries in achieving a reduction in daily cases.
they love the anger it produces.
Trump Isn’t Building a Case Against Biden. He’s Running a Convention to Troll the Press. https://t.co/hdn1hcOhwe via @thedailybeast— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 26, 2020
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
In Donald Trump's mind, trade is not a right to be respected but a process to be managed by politicians. https://t.co/hGxo5itd0j— reason (@reason) August 26, 2020
Ahead of her moment in the biggest spotlight, Johnson came under scrutiny for comments that had nothing to do with abortion. Vice uncovered video of her discussing racial profiling in the context of her “brown son,” Jude.
“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” said Johnson. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least five of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s case were part of another botched drug raid a year and a half before the 26-year-old was killed. The 2018 incident traumatized a family, led to zero charges, and is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed against the Louisville Metro Government.
Unredacted body camera footage obtained by VICE News shows unidentified Louisville Metro Police officers ramming through the front door of West Louisville resident Mario Daugherty, firing flash bangs into his house, and shouting at Daugherty’s girlfriend, Ashlea Burr and their crying children — who were 13 and 14 at the time — to come outside.
Apparently someone faked a 911 call, then ambushed three Prince George's police officers. The officers survived the shooting and the two suspects survived it too. https://t.co/ZyGCcS15at— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 25, 2020
Judge strikes down Florida’s school reopening order, says unconstitutional to require ‘brick and mortar’ classes this month https://t.co/hwSJ777ScP pic.twitter.com/noniDxxr3U— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 24, 2020
NEW: Wisconsin governor releases details black man being shot by officers in Kenosha.— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) August 24, 2020
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight...Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IhYcEbhpMB
After Beirut, ports around the world searched for dangerous chemicals. Some didn’t like what they found. https://t.co/ovt91eKD5p— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 24, 2020
Guest contribution by Andrew Reschovsky, Professor Emeritus of Public Affairs and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison @ Econbrowser.com, Aug. 23
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 9:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:08pm
The Kenosha Shooting Suspect Was In The Front Row Of A Trump Rally In January
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/kenosha-suspect-kyle-rittenhouse-trump-rally
Tucker Carlson Justifies Kenosha Shootings: Vigilante Kid Did What ‘No One Else Would’
https://www.thedailybeast.com/tucker-carlson-justifies-kenosha-shootings-says-rittenhouse-did-what-no-one-else-would
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:25pm
What "no one else would", including Tucker a "hearse chasing" racist. A Trumpian coward, and multimillionaire, inciting hate and violence from his secured residence in Maine. Civil war is good for looting the country by the GOP and boosting Fox and hate radio ratings.
If the rubes think this is bad, reelect Trump, the "not my responsibility" narcissistic imbecile, who relishes fanning the flames at every opportunity, the chaos President.
by NCD on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:57pm