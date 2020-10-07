Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As communities around the country try to reimagine how law enforcement can operate in a just, effective and non-discriminatory way, these articles provide some useful background and differing viewpoints on the issue. https://t.co/tm08fXSkRF— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
the other three after the jump
Here’s a piece that outlines the need for a more aggressive overhaul of policing.https://t.co/yJlSb0MmyK— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
I posted the next one as the starter of a long News thread so you may have read it
And here’s a counterbalance that argues for substantial reforms to policing and oversight but not fewer police.https://t.co/DwQoyobGRX— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Finally, here’s a look at how Germany reshaped police training after the horrors of World War II and how this approach might be useful to other countries today.https://t.co/C9oFaqTxo8— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
It’s clear our communities are crying out for change—and what that change looks like is up to us. That’s why it’s important to take a hard look at all the perspectives and proposals out there, even the ones we disagree with. It’s how we’ll come up with solutions that last.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Thai PM warns nation could be 'engulfed in flames' if division persists https://t.co/TXxvF3SkwA Comments come after month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for his ouster, new constitution and fresh election, with some drawing over 10,000 protesters— 9DASHLINE (@9DashLine) August 27, 2020
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura makes landfall https://t.co/XzNuiZJQkf— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020
DEVELOPING: Minneapolis murder suspect kills himself in broad daylight as police close in, widespread looting underway even AFTER cops release disturbing video -- https://t.co/LRCNUXhb94 pic.twitter.com/FLsWtWmnIp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
The Hortons live just minutes from the Ortega River, in a predominantly white neighborhood of 1950s homes that tend to sell for $350,000 to $550,000. They had expected their home to appraise for around $450,000, but the appraiser felt differently, assigning a value of $330,000. Ms. Horton, who is Black, immediately suspected discrimination.
Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The country is headed for disaster as the pandemic devastates health services and livelihoods
Opinion by Jean Dreze @ Scientific American, August 25
[....] India is now ahead of all other countries in terms of the number of new recorded COVID-19 cases per day—close to 70,000 in mid-August. That’s about one fourth of world-wide new cases. Only two countries are anywhere close: Brazil and the United States; and India has lagged behind those two countries in achieving a reduction in daily cases.
they love the anger it produces.
Trump Isn’t Building a Case Against Biden. He’s Running a Convention to Troll the Press. https://t.co/hdn1hcOhwe via @thedailybeast— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 26, 2020
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 12:49am
That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm
And social workers can't really help with this kind of thing, guess one has to depend on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:52pm
"Quotas", always a problem:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:01am
Interesting that the NYPost is headlining this story of a black cop beating up a white guy on the subway:
Note that it was a pretty outrageous situation as the DA believed the cop totally and charged the victim with assault! Didn't bother to ask to see the body cam footage?
There's lots of lefty anti-police posting of it on Twitter, and calls from NYC for the cops to be fired.
But that NYPost has decided to highlight a "cops are thugs" story is something new!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:32am
Things aren't looking good for the NYPD becoming open to acting more humanely towards strangers::
I don't see no de-escalation or non-violent theory here. I see tribal hatreds.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:59pm
^A "must watch". Intelligent cop with history degree with his own earnest grievances about adolescent "BLM" protesters.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 3:05pm
I question this story. He says blacks and Latinos wanted to talk to him, but the conversation was stopped by white people, repeatedly. No black or Latino person told the white person to STFU?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:39pm
Doleac is Economics professor @TAMU, Director @JusticeTechLab, Host of the @ProbCausation podcast. I study crime & discrimination.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:05pm
Ah now here we have the hard complicated truth as I see it after reading a gazillion things on topic. And I suspect Obama might agree-so I am plopping it here- he's a smart and reasonable cookie who has talked to a lot of folks about things like this and policy and realities, and thought long and hard about it since his community organizing days, not to mention seen how policing works out around the world. He's just not ready and able to admit this reality for political reasons, maybe never will be able to:
"The protests were whiter than the police department’
Peter Moskos – sociologist and former Baltimore cop – talks to spiked about race, policing and mass incarceration.
By Tom Slater, Deputy Editor @ Spiked-online.com, July 27
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:26pm
81% of Black Americans Don't Want Less Police Presence Despite Protests—Some Want More Cops: Poll
By Jocelyn Grzeszczak @ Newsweek.com, Aug. 5
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/22/2020 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:21pm
Obviously this means they get a free shot at everybody.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:11pm