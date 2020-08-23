Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING NEWS: GOP Officially Gives Trump Blank Check for Second Term; 2020 RNC "Platform" Is, in Effect, "Do What You Like, Sir" https://t.co/elLS3n2eBe— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 24, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
I always wondered why weather reporters had to go outside to convince you that it was trading heavily or there were strong winds,
This reporter almost got clocked
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Thai PM warns nation could be 'engulfed in flames' if division persists https://t.co/TXxvF3SkwA Comments come after month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for his ouster, new constitution and fresh election, with some drawing over 10,000 protesters— 9DASHLINE (@9DashLine) August 27, 2020
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura makes landfall https://t.co/XzNuiZJQkf— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020
DEVELOPING: Minneapolis murder suspect kills himself in broad daylight as police close in, widespread looting underway even AFTER cops release disturbing video -- https://t.co/LRCNUXhb94 pic.twitter.com/FLsWtWmnIp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
The Hortons live just minutes from the Ortega River, in a predominantly white neighborhood of 1950s homes that tend to sell for $350,000 to $550,000. They had expected their home to appraise for around $450,000, but the appraiser felt differently, assigning a value of $330,000. Ms. Horton, who is Black, immediately suspected discrimination.
Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The country is headed for disaster as the pandemic devastates health services and livelihoods
Opinion by Jean Dreze @ Scientific American, August 25
[....] India is now ahead of all other countries in terms of the number of new recorded COVID-19 cases per day—close to 70,000 in mid-August. That’s about one fourth of world-wide new cases. Only two countries are anywhere close: Brazil and the United States; and India has lagged behind those two countries in achieving a reduction in daily cases.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:35pm
Maybe it's whatever TiffanyTrump decides? See previous comments on Convention announcements Saturday starting here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:10pm
Jay Rosen:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:25pm
40 more years! 40 more years!
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:30pm
Laura Rozen retweeted, because, foreigner confused bout what he was taught bout 'merca
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:44pm
So Israel's the 51st state, or we now belong to Israel? Should be exciting .
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:04am
Interesting suggestion I just ran across in context of seeing how they are basically planning to present a vacuous Trump show, giving it over to him. Especially after I just at the same time heard Brian Stelter on CNN talk for a whole segment how he thinks it an undercovered story how poorly Fox News is managed since Roger Ailes left, how it's chaos over there, falling apart, with no one in charge, and how after enough of that everyone including Trump fans are losing interest in Trump's traditional show and Fox's traditional show. How he needs to come up with something new (reminder how empty Tulsa rally was, etc.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:58pm
Ryan Lizza is struck dumb:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:45pm
The Son King will explain it all to us, setting the stage for the Honorable Ivankoinette's blank Big Sister smile with the hollow eyes. Oz has never been in better hands - all that good, all that green...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:12am
I can think of no other explanation than a large segment of our population have a delusionary belief that individuals and the free market can do the bootstraps thing if government just gets out of the way, even with a pandemic going on:
This bodes poorly for getting agreement on universal health coverage, among many other things. Roughly 40% think like this, think they can just buy the right advice and care to get well, that the free market will take care of it. That everyone owning guns will take care of crime. Etc.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:30pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:36pm
this reply to his tweet, strikes me that she is correct about Wisconsin,
lots of people vote with local issues in mind, and then top of the ticket that might help whatever is that they want from the local guy or gal, they don't give a fuck what voting a certain way might do to the whole country especially the coasts:
Like much of the rust belt, they just don't expect help from Washington, don't see any help as coming to them for decades, gave up long ago. It's what the local guy is going to do, schools, taxes, jobs...They'll play national culture wars some, but national policy discussion, it's like that's for someone else, not them, is a bunch of crap that never happens.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 8:58pm
I unfortunately just saw this Guilfoyle performance on CNN:
90% of the whole thing that I saw so far is like someone else said, like a Scientology prep session. Very creepy. If you can imagine, the couple waving guns in front their mansion against BLM protesters, they and a few others seemed the most real and genuine like real people, the rest seemed like windup robots. But Miz Guilfoyle was waaaay above and beyond the rest. Drama queen doesn't cover the half of it. Sooooo bizarre.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 10:00pm
P.S. Normally I would not go for this sort of smear, but I've got to say he's got a point, she really does seem high on coke:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 10:09pm
Saw Madonna do Evita a few too many times. Yes, on coke.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:09pm
Dagblog's very own Wolfrum has a coded tip about a guest in the White House crowd tonite:
He reveals his age.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:50pm
even Seth Abramson can't resist piping in an opinion--it's actually pretty good:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:09am
The Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:28pm
just comments of interest on ongoing tonight (I have been listening in the background and the speakers tonight so far are real people with better speeches, much less robotic, also they are more obviously intentionally diverse as to race and ethnicity, including a Native American chief endorsing Trump. Their speeches, however, like that of a dairy farmer, are often lies about what the Trump admin. has done. Still, they are much more believable people than last night. Then there was the break video with Trump giving John Ponder a full pardon after speaking with him and his FBI agent friend--that was shocking in that Trump also acted more like a real person and also that he did it during a politicial convention!)
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 9:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:07am
on the Erdogan hostage thing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:24am
Trump’s Black supporters bring attacks from the Internet to convention prime time, in answer to diverse Democratic ticket
Analysis by Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, August 25, 2020 at 11:57 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:35am
Kamikaze mission? Get them to change their wills to make beneficiary the RNC before they were given a seat?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:40pm
I would tend to trust her opinion on this:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:10pm
I am hearing this one, it is genuine tear jerker, no snark intended by me. It's gonna catch a lot of people in the throat.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:14pm
Yup, author of "Chaos Monkeys" agrees
I've seen more than a few tweets report that Dorn's daughters hate Trump and disagree with the Mrs. (stepmother?) about doing this. Doesn't kill at all the way she delivered the message, it just resounds so eloquently, I'm like: deal with it, everyone reacts to tragedy different.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:25pm
Mho, Ben Carson is even worse at reading a teleprompter speech than Trump. It's hard to do but he manages.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:21pm
lol:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:07pm
and he's seen a lot of political speeches:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:46pm
And then there's this guy who should really know. On the other hand, he's got elite tastes, maybe boring bad to the point of zoning out is what "the people", a certain "the people" want?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:52pm
Hipster vs hickster & huckster - who will win?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:55pm