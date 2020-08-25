    Civil rights movements, how-to's and how-not-to's

    By artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 6:02pm |

    Amen my friend. https://t.co/pHLfHJ3l9v

    — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 25, 2020

    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 6:06pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 6:10pm

    Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney blames 'Richmond Strike' for vandalism

    August 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 6:18 PM


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:04pm

    Tonight in Atlanta

     

    PHOTOS: Protesters and police faced off Tuesday night after a planned demonstration at Woodruff Park turned violent https://t.co/OZ8mFWFX05 pic.twitter.com/eYbLHh2dUo

    — AJC (@ajc) August 26, 2020

     


    by EmmaZahn on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:06am

    Second, the history of nonviolent direction in the 1960s shows that brutal state and vigilante repression against nonviolent protesters, such as with Bloody Sunday in Selma, injured & traumatized activists but was associated with huge spikes in concern for civil rights. pic.twitter.com/IuwCcY4OyM

    — Omar Wasow (@owasow) August 26, 2020

    I would add that violating a temporary law like curfew to entice forceful police reaction, I would think that lessens amount of sympathy because most citizens do not find it onerous to obey curfew for a short amount of time. It's when protesters are following all the rules that gets them greatest sympathy when there is overreaction.

    Also, the willlingness to get arrested without fighting back is part of the whole theory if I recall correctly, is it not? I.E., you go limp and let them arrest you if the plan is to block some public place for attention purposes.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:38pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:47pm

