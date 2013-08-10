Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
I always wondered why weather reporters had to go outside to convince you that it was trading heavily or there were strong winds,
This reporter almost got clocked
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Thai PM warns nation could be 'engulfed in flames' if division persists https://t.co/TXxvF3SkwA Comments come after month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for his ouster, new constitution and fresh election, with some drawing over 10,000 protesters— 9DASHLINE (@9DashLine) August 27, 2020
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura makes landfall https://t.co/XzNuiZJQkf— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020
DEVELOPING: Minneapolis murder suspect kills himself in broad daylight as police close in, widespread looting underway even AFTER cops release disturbing video -- https://t.co/LRCNUXhb94 pic.twitter.com/FLsWtWmnIp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020
Bold presidential campaign action to "reduce the tests, reduce the numbers", does not include not testing asymptomatic people who will meet with Trump:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration to its coronavirus testing guidelines modify this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus....
The Hortons live just minutes from the Ortega River, in a predominantly white neighborhood of 1950s homes that tend to sell for $350,000 to $550,000. They had expected their home to appraise for around $450,000, but the appraiser felt differently, assigning a value of $330,000. Ms. Horton, who is Black, immediately suspected discrimination.
Hines told News4 she had just finished a late shift at her job and was on the couch asleep and unclothed when she heard a loud banging on her door.
Before she knew it, Hines said police came bursting through the door with a battering ram, smashing the door frame and pointing guns at her.
Hines’ 15-year-old cousin and her 3-year-old nephew were inside the apartment at the time.
“We are very much traumatized. Every time I think about it, I just want to cry,” Hines told News4. “I literally thought it was a dream. These kind of things need to stop. It just needs to stop.”
The country is headed for disaster as the pandemic devastates health services and livelihoods
Opinion by Jean Dreze @ Scientific American, August 25
[....] India is now ahead of all other countries in terms of the number of new recorded COVID-19 cases per day—close to 70,000 in mid-August. That’s about one fourth of world-wide new cases. Only two countries are anywhere close: Brazil and the United States; and India has lagged behind those two countries in achieving a reduction in daily cases.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 9:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:08pm
The Kenosha Shooting Suspect Was In The Front Row Of A Trump Rally In January
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/kenosha-suspect-kyle-rittenhouse-trump-rally
Tucker Carlson Justifies Kenosha Shootings: Vigilante Kid Did What ‘No One Else Would’
https://www.thedailybeast.com/tucker-carlson-justifies-kenosha-shootings-says-rittenhouse-did-what-no-one-else-would
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:25pm
What "no one else would", including Tucker a "hearse chasing" racist. A Trumpian coward, and multimillionaire, inciting hate and violence from his secured residence in Maine. Civil war is good for looting the country by the GOP and boosting Fox and hate radio ratings.
If the rubes think this is bad, reelect Trump, the "not my responsibility" narcissistic imbecile, who relishes fanning the flames at every opportunity, the chaos President.
by NCD on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:57pm
Civil war is good for looting
I think that's the message the "protesters" on the street are sending too.
But that might be a little too complicated for you to respond to. So I'll remind you I'm not voting this year. You can just insult me over that. That's closer to your intellectual level.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:13pm
Not at all? No one down ticket? No resolutions?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:17pm
Absolutely the anarchist crew both right and left want to see all of this happen and would be glad to have Trump win as that would make for more converts to the revolution. Nothing worse for them than moderates winning office, especially those with bi-partisan behavior. Discord and anger is the music to their ears.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:26pm
You can whine all you want about Fox News and righties on Facebook: It's very simple what has to be addressed for the low info voters and infrequent voters: why is all the looting and unrest (and the big police abuse cases as well) happening in cities with Democratic governments?
That's how they look at it, that's how they've always looked at it.
Lots of these people are not rabid racists, they just want things to get better, not worse, FOR EVERYONE. Not like say, Chicago or Baltimore. They don't want to live in such a place. They feel sorry for people who live in such a place. They felt sorry for New York City citizens when they lived in such a place and thought it wonderful when the crime rate and complaints about police went way way way down. Every swing state is like this! They don't want to live in such a place that has such apparent problems with both crime an policing. They see Dems running such places and if it happens to their town they throw the Dem bums out.
As a pol, it doesn't help to just say you are against looting and rioting and it is bad. You have to make a big show about doing something about it. Read the article.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:23pm
Exactly. Makes them look like wimps unable to not just enforce rules, but not able to control a mob. Mobs strike fear in every heart except the insane, the most basic thing any government sells is security from a mob.
Edit to add: and anarchists are unhappy with all forms of traditional government.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:56pm
With Wisconsin Unrest as Backdrop, Republicans Intensify Law-and-Order Message
On the third day of the convention, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans portrayed Democrats as tolerant of violence and riots. And they continued to try to soften President Trump’s image.
By Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns @ NYTimes.com, Updated Aug. 27, 2020, 2:37 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
‘It’s playing into Trump’s hands’: Dems fear swing-state damage from Kenosha unrest
Some Wisconsin Democrats worry that the images of violence and destruction will turn suburban voters against the party.
By Natasha Korecki @ Politico.com, Aug. 27
My note: Paul Soglin, quoted in this article, in the 1960's was a famous radical on UW Madison campus who later "sold out" to become mayor of the city...I don't know how many terms, was gone by then and didn't pay attention. But in his yud, he was very very radical including as a protester...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12am
res ipsa loquitor:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:44am
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/27/us/politics/rnc-trump-convention-night-3.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 7:30am
Police strangle a man accused of having a fake $20 bill in front of a crowd yelling for them to stop the assault
Protesters come out
Police shoot a woman sleeping in her own home.
I guess it is legal
Protesters come out
A man is shot in the back 7 times
Protesters come out.
I wonder how we can keep protesters off the streets
A man eating ice cream in his own apartment is murdered by a police officer
His father doubts the officer will be convicted
The same doubt is expressed by the father of the man shot in the back
Miraculously, the officer who shot the man in his apartment is convicted
The judge comes off the bench to hug the convicted officer
The system is not trusted
Police might consider not shooting people.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:05am
Comments from Kenosha sheriff in 2018
https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/kenosha-county-sheriff-david-beth-apologizes-for-heated-comments-made-about-theft-chase-suspects
Edit to add:
The Kenosha police made no attempt to stop the shooter
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/08/26/kenosha-shooting-video-shows-suspected-gunman-kyle-rittenhouse-being-allowed-to-leave-scene/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:09am
The sheriff and the Republican Party should stay outta folks bedrooms, make birth control access, family planing services like Planed Parenthood funded and available not defunded and illegal, and maybe the sheriff should pay attention to his primary job, training his 'garbage' police force not to shoot an entire clip into an unarmed citizens back while they sit in a parked car.
by NCD on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 11:39am
The fight now is between "justice" and "peace". When those looking for justice see police shootings, they want accountability. There is no belief that left to its own devices, the system will do the right thing. Those seeking peace are outraged by protests and say people should stay home. They will also tell people that they are not protesting the right thing.
When protests occur, you are told that you are turning off a segment of voters. The argument is that the Left or the Woke are doing things wrong. The initial attack from those seeking peace is never that things cannot change until the police change. The "peaceniks" will say that protesters have to stop.
You will be told that the vote is at risk. They will never point out that Trump is trying to kill us with COVID, steal votes by sabotaging the Post Office, etc. It is always the Left and the Woke who are the proble, Being willing to vote for a racist is not a problem. Being willing to vote for a crook is not a problem. It is always something that the Left and the Woke did wrong. You focus too much on abortion. You focus too much on Civil Rights. Just be quiet and you can win.
The words of the Kenosha sheriff speak volumes. The fact that his officers were handing out water to people who arrived with long guns speaks even louder.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 12:24pm
The fight now is between "justice" and "peace"
No it's not. That's what you would like it to be and that may have been where it started. But now the choice is between "peace" and "looting and burning down cities." The cities have had enough of the violence and are beginning to choose peace. This isn't going to be the summer of the protests against police killings. It's going to end up being the summer when the national guard ended the looting and violence and restored peace to burning cities.
And it won't just be Diamond and Silk that support the national guard. A lot of moderate black democrats will support the national guard ending the violence too
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:09pm
It is the summer of protests about police violence
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/26/sports/basketball/nba-boycott-bucks-magic-blake-shooting.html
And
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/blog/2020-06-04-george-floyd-protests-n1224496/ncrd1225171#blogHeader
Edit to add:
Which Democratic candidate is supporting violence?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:22pm
We'll see. For every Al Sharpton I can link a Keisha Lance Bottoms. Did you bother to watch the Don Lemon link above. The national guard has just begun to be called out. We're only half way through this story
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:21pm
Kenosha Day 4
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/08/27/kenosha-protest-militias-blake-shooting/?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-main_mm-kenoshaprotests-306am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
Regarding violence, have you heard Reverend Sharpton send a message promoting violence?
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/reverend-al-sharpton-condemns-looting-and-violence-after-death-of-george-floyd-84388421963
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:30pm
We'll see, story half through: EXACTLY. Actually, the thing is, everything has been done about this incident in a very quick manner that protesters have asked to happen with other cases in the past,. Protests in the past were that authorities were ignoring bad cops. As the headline on this thread starts out, that didn't happen in this case. The governor of the state reacted almost immediately. The victim was airlifted to a good hospital and had major representation within hours. There are investigations starting right away: state, FBI, DOJ.. The national guard is there right away. The name of the cop has been made public. Things are moving extremely quickly so far, nobody in power is ignoring it.
So protesting, rioting, looting do what in this situation when redress is moving quickly? This is going to happen again. Like other human beings, some cops are going to be bad. I thought protests were occurring because authorities were ignoring abuse and not offering justice. I see no evidence of that here yet. So what are they protesting? That there are bad cops? That's like protesting that there's homicidal maniacs out there. There's always going to be some and they are going to have to be punished, bad cops and homicidal maniacs. We haven't discovered perfect cop and anti-murder pills yet
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:47pm
Trust is built after multiple examples of acts of good faith.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:11pm
One thing I can guess from your comment is that you haven't read that best selling self-help book that explains how unhindered rioting and looting following protests on the streets are the solution when bad things happen to good people.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:28pm
And you haven't read the volumes of books explains why people do t trust the system and come out to protest.
Kenosha was mostly peaceful ast night.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:32pm
I don't see how the "system" is not working here SO FAR. Unless you're the type that wants to abolish police totally, then protesting makes sense.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 1:50pm
The "system" does not have along record of holding police officers to account.
NYPD used an illegal choke hold on Eric Garner captured on video. No indictment.
Tamir Rice playing with a toy gun. Shot by police within seconds. Shooting justified.
Etc.
Where have you been?
The police resist change.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:07pm
I did read an article a few days ago where a BLM leader supported the looters. So it's all good I guess. I should have linked it here.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:08pm
Please link to the article
Edit to add:
I found this from a BLM Chicago organizer calling looting reparations
https://www.wbez.org/stories/winning-has-come-through-revolts-a-black-lives-matter-activist-on-why-she-supports-looting/398d0f3f-73d0-4f2e-ae32-04cceba0d322
I also found this from Black Lives Matter Chicago co-founder saying that looting distracted from the issue of police brutality
https://www.foxnews.com/media/blm-chicago-looting-steps-on-message
So there was a person who justified looting. If she committed a crime, she should be arrested.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:49pm
I can do it for him, that's easy, I see that sort of thing all the time looking at protest reports
Here's one from Chicago Public Radio‘Winning Has Come Through Revolts’: A Black Lives Matter Activist On Why She Supports Looting, Aug. 2
It's easy because there's a lot of the organizers of protests of the hard core day in day out protesters in the blue cities that are borderline anarchists. They're radicals, they want revolution, they are passionate and they're not into reforming our system. And that's why from a lot of hard core protesters you'll also hear the chant "fuck Joe Biden"
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:47pm
here's the context for Ariel Atkins preaching that point at Chicago BLM events:
BTW, all of them are now forbidden to come within a block of her house. The mayor she values real property and she likes privacy, too. No communalism, none of this everyone come take what you need thing and throw out the rest...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 7:11pm
here's a variant, before presenting an opposite argument, Rich Lowry @ Politico lists four examples of lefties who support BLM with the semantics argument that looting and vandalism is "not violence"
I think Joe Biden/Kamala Harris wing would disagree that it's "not violence". I think they think like: theft, looting violence, whatever you want to call it, it's all go-to-jail kind of stuff!
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:59pm
When the Klan burned sharecroppers' homes, did they appreciate that that wasn't the same violence as lynching them? Or were they not woke enough yet for the distinction?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:52pm
A mob is a mob is a mob is a mob and there are ways one can manipulate them is basically what Gustav le Bon theorized in 1895. All the best demagogues of the first half of the 20th century read it!
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 11:18pm
this is an official BLM Chicago press release which among other things addresses the downtown looting following the Englewood shooting, it implies socialistic redistribution via looting is no big deal until the mayor (and implied: other Democrats) does something about their grievances, meanwhile to steal from "the immense wealth" of downtown Chicago is just making up for things.Strange thing is, they talk like they are representing the looters, as if they sent them! Which I would be surprised if that was the actual case. Furthermore of interest, they imply they don't think this would upset the regular middle class white families, they seem to suspect many of those would think it all fair and square
Press Release on the Englewood Police Shooting
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:11pm
oceankat did you also know that the official organization has adopted the idea of being a disrupter of the traditional nuclear family? That's one I am surprised more right wingers don't pick up on. From What We Believe @ BlackLivesMatter.com,
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 7:33pm
I haven't seen that but I'm not surprised. There's this link between all these left orgs where if your focus is for example the environment, BLM and LGBT and every other issue has to be addressed too. Funny thing I was thinking about this just last night while watching the latest Rowling movie, Crimes of Grindelwald. I suppose I had read some article that was on my mind before I turned it on. As I watched I thought I don't even think or consider who most of these people are having sex with. I'm not assuming they're hetero, I'm not considering it at all. The only time I think about what gender the people around me or in the movie are fucking is when they're flirting or in an obvious romantic relationship.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:44pm
Scary homosexuals.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:57pm
you think so? First I bet I've lost more close gay friends to death than you'll ever have. Oh and your snark is a big fail because: the true woke are anti-traditional gay because they don't like cis-gender gays' attitudes; plain vanilla gay is conservative evil now, far from scary, and far from woke. They are an impediment to freedom from gender, they insist on things like if you have a penis and no vagina you can't possibly be a lesbian. Woke say you can, you can be whatever your brain says you are this week. Keeps the surgeons busy, too. (See Andrew Sulivan for more.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:36pm
Sykes is a Wisconsinite as well as a Never Trumper, he has decades of political talk radio experience there.
Let me be blunt: he was a local conservative talk radio guy, so he knows exactly what riles people in Wisconsin, especially people interested in politics and culture wars, as his livelihood depended on doing it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:16pm
A wingnut with a long rifle killed two people and was able to walk past police even though a crowd was shouting that rifle just shot people.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:19pm
Plenty of Wisconsinites probably quite upset about that, they like their law and order and don't like violent protests after curfew with people starting fires in dumpsters (with gas pumps nearby yet!) and other people walking around with guns after curfew. Charlie's point: the governor should have cracked down with law and order more so that things didn't happen like militia guys walking around with long guns looking Rather EVERYONE should be at home after curfew. Then it would be much easier for cops to like, arrest a guy with a long gun wandering around all by himself.
You realize "law and order" also means no militias roving around?
You also realize that BLM-friendly Seattle's free zone was advocating having militias roving around keeping the "peace" instead of police? You want to allow militias, everybody gets to play. You can have the left wing zone over here and the right wing zone over there.
Plenty enough left wing guys have been attending BLM protests carrying guns. I've posted plenty of examples on this site this summer.
BTW the city of Kenosha is small and has a small police force. They could not handle everything if curfew was not obeyed. That's one main reason why the National Guard was called. There was little warning any of this would happen, no reason to plan for it in a place like Kenosha. No reason to have a lot of anti-riot training in advance and no reason to expect large night time demonstrations.until the shooting of Blake happened. Their police force is really just hicks, so is the mayor, this is not Milwaukee you are talking about here, much less Chicago.
Edit to add: I listened to a press conference by the mayor and the sheriff the other day. Right away, they shut down the entrance and exit to the city from the Interstate, hoping to keep outsiders like that guy out. They got a lot of grief for that from citizens, including businesses who could not get trucks in and out. It didn't help anyways, all kinds of outsiders found a way in via old highways. That's small town hicks, they were thinking everyone basically thinks and acts like them, they don't have to worry about like radical Islamists, doesn't enter their mind. That's why they need things like FBI, state and federal help in a situation like this. Which many will protest against, I am sure.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:51pm
Coverage of Biden's statements by Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:05pm
FWIW, former Deputy C.O.S. to Harry Reid, now a Dem activist, likes Joe's "law and order" messaging here:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:07pm