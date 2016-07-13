    REPUBLICANS AGAINST TRUMP & LINCOLN PROJECT ADS, PART III

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 8:57pm |

    Part I is here (6/13-7/16), Part II is here (7/18-8/23)

    Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:

    What will future generations say of our decisions today?

    President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.

    As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

    George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"

    George is a Mensch. https://t.co/TSfLB7D8ji

    — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 24, 2020

    Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm

    Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm

    Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.

    https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am

    of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:

    This is an interesting comment.

    Lady lies chronically to the press. Helps to architect racist policies. Violates ethics in her job—frequently.

    Nevertheless: ‘I’ve known her for years and always liked her on a purely personal level’ https://t.co/W1Hx1m2WmT

    — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 24, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm

    I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm

    lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm

    I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm

    and they just threw up this one for good measure


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm

    They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:

    Of course. https://t.co/gH68fFcc4w

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 28, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm

