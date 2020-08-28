    Fascism, Caesarism, Weimar...? What really is the most accurate analogy?

    By artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 2:21pm

    I really feel like the world would benefit from having more than one historical reference, so not everything was a choice between “totally fine” and “Hitler.” https://t.co/na2MBM0QEn

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 28, 2020

    Napoleon is a good point of reference for learning how to distill a democratically minded populace into tools of authority.
    But it doesn't account for the Fellini clown car element. Napoleon was very good at his job at first.


    by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:17pm

    Also Napoleon was certainly not isolationist and xenophobic, he was Empire with a capital E.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:43pm

    Jilani makes a good point in that one thing that has been ramping down is nation-state militarism:

    Actually got me thinking about how the lack of this encourages rogue militias?

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:40pm

