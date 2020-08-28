Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I really feel like the world would benefit from having more than one historical reference, so not everything was a choice between “totally fine” and “Hitler.” https://t.co/na2MBM0QEn— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 28, 2020
Caesarism https://t.co/GN3dXpdl15— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 28, 2020
There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.
Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018
“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.”
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
The Iron Curtain descends. No getting out. https://t.co/JHEfvbEm1r— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 28, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from areas outside the city. The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71 percent of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere.
The survey was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore. This year the city is on another near record pace for homicides, with 214 murders thus far this year.
I always wondered why weather reporters had to go outside to convince you that it was trading heavily or there were strong winds,
This reporter almost got clocked
Using tax dollars to move whole communities out of flood zones, an idea long dismissed as radical, is swiftly becoming policy https://t.co/8Z9NDXOH9Q— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2020
Thai PM warns nation could be 'engulfed in flames' if division persists https://t.co/TXxvF3SkwA Comments come after month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for his ouster, new constitution and fresh election, with some drawing over 10,000 protesters— 9DASHLINE (@9DashLine) August 27, 2020
A group of athletes led by LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November’s election, a person familiar with the plans says. https://t.co/q0bob9G03e— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura makes landfall https://t.co/XzNuiZJQkf— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020
DEVELOPING: Minneapolis murder suspect kills himself in broad daylight as police close in, widespread looting underway even AFTER cops release disturbing video -- https://t.co/LRCNUXhb94 pic.twitter.com/FLsWtWmnIp— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 27, 2020
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
“After feeling “100 percent on the fence” about who he will vote for in November, he is increasingly nervous that Democratic state leaders seem unable to contain the spiraling crisis.” https://t.co/ZVNixkn5FW— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 27, 2020
Comments
Napoleon is a good point of reference for learning how to distill a democratically minded populace into tools of authority.
But it doesn't account for the Fellini clown car element. Napoleon was very good at his job at first.
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:17pm
Also Napoleon was certainly not isolationist and xenophobic, he was Empire with a capital E.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:43pm
Kind of like the first European union but with too many dead Prussians to make it work.
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:40pm
a still colonialist E.U. including like, Egypt. I just looked it up (wikipedia), The Louisiana Purchase was actually a situational miracle transaction: In 1800, Napoleon, then the First Consul of the French Republic, regained ownership of Louisiana as part of a broader project to re-establish a French colonial empire in North America. However, France's failure to put down a revolt in Saint-Domingue, coupled with the prospect of renewed warfare with the United Kingdom, prompted Napoleon to consider selling Louisiana to the United States.
Which reminds me of Trump ruminating on buying Greenland...
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 8:00pm
I am pretty sure the internal dialogue went something like this:
Sacre bleu, I own stuff on a different continent? I am going to turn that into cash tonight.
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 8:10pm
Jilani makes a good point in that one thing that has been ramping down is nation-state militarism:
Actually got me thinking about how the lack of this encourages rogue militias?
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:40pm
I know that the McCloskey's weren't protecting their property and Rittenhouse wasn't protecting himself. They were trying to provoke confrontations and violence. I don't see any similarities between myself and them. But I do have guns and if mobs of any color started to loot stores and burn building in my town I get those guns out of the back of my closet and load them up. I'm very liberal, what's now called an old school liberal, but I was raised in rural PA with a large hunter community. I don't have an AR-15. Just hunting rifles for rabbit, deer,etc. But you know, I'm not rich. I can't afford to lose the rv I live in.How would I replace it if it was burned? Where would I live without it? I would protect my little slice of land and the buildings on it if a mob came to my door.
That's not what the McCloskey's did. But many republicans aren't going to look into the details. They'll erroneously see people defending their property against the mob and support them. If that was actually what they were doing I'd support them too.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:17pm
There is a quality to their histrionic that asks: Why are you not attacking my house so I can legally shoot you?
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:33pm
Trump is a Reality Show authoritarian racist demagogue, Huxley used Hitler as an example of the type. He described the fundamental characteristics here:
Aldous Huxley, from Brave New World Revisited, 1956:
"The demagogic propagandist must therefore be consistently dogmatic. All his statements are made without qualification. There are no grays in his picture of the world; everything is either diabolically black or celestially white. ..... He must never admit that he might be wrong or that people with a different point of view might be even partially right. Opponents should not be argued with; they should be attacked, shouted down, or, if they become too much of a nuisance, liquidated. The morally squeamish intellectual may be shocked by this kind of thing. But the masses are always convinced that “right is on the side of the active aggressor.”
by NCD on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 7:34pm
And contemporaneous with Hitler's rise Charlie Chaplin certainly saw some of the "Fellini clown car" thing that moat mentions in "The Great Dictator' (1940).
The problem now as Yglesias notes (and especially exacerbated further early on on the internet with Godwin's Law) is that comparisons with Hitler suffer because he has become a signifier of the evilest of evils. But that's because it was later that people learned what that particular clown car actually accomplished.
Another example of that kind of thing is the pre-war contemporary adoration of Mussolini by proper English ladies depicted in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie", perhaps that is more like Trump fans now.
Still I think continuing to delve too far into WWII characters in detail as to "what happened" might not be that fruitful because as Jilani notes, world war is a totally different situation with different motivations.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 7:54pm
Hitler put out a hit on the Three Stooges for "You Nazty Spy"
https://youtu.be/lZ-FOtCBhNc
https://youtu.be/VSJgmqS4gtM?list=PLzVbPL49yBiGgRXoSG5o4-ih3M3hQm4PY
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 8:04pm