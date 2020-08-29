    EmmaZahn's picture

    Kenosha

    By EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:28am |

    How a pudgy 17 year-old aspiring cop-to-be's life changed in a few minutes one hot summer night. So what happened? Best play-by-play media report so far of the event:

     

     

    Comments

    Another video:

    Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint

     

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:53am

    Latest Comments

    more