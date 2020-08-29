The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice

By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28

After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.

The BREATHE Act, a four-part proposal named after the phrase uttered by Black men Eric Garner and George Floyd while in police choke holds, aims to codify the movement’s core objective: redirecting federal funds away from police, prisons and other parts of the criminal justice system and into underserved communities of color.

“I think that we've demonstrated over time that we have the rigor and the relationships and the expertise to truly generate meaningful ideas into public policy solutions," said Jessica Byrd, a Democratic strategist and lead organizer of the Black National Convention, the virtual gathering of activists taking place Friday night. “And the BREATHE Act is the best and highest example of that.”

The policy document is set to take center stage at the Black National Convention, which aims to create “a vision for Black Lives before the biggest election of our time, and long after.” While its architects recognize it does not have the necessary backing on Capitol Hill — even in a Democratic-majority House — they argue it’s an important marker for activists as they seek to turn the momentum gained through a summer of protest into political wins. How far they go in building support will be a critical test of the movement’s enduring influence, post-George Floyd [....]