The BREATHE Act is the centerpiece of the policy agenda activists are pushing after months of demonstrations over racial injustice
By Maya King @ Politico.com, Aug. 28
After three months of sustained public protest, Black Lives Matter organizers are stepping from streets and plazas into the policy arena. And they’re going big.
This is not getting enough attention.— fleur de lis #FBR (@ceanothus101) August 29, 2020
Louisiana suffered ‘tremendous devastation’ at height of Hurricane Laura’s power - The Washington Post https://t.co/mg9BdMZ5PC via @GoogleNews
Iowa's positivity rate today was 79%. SEVENTY-NINE PERCENT! our positive cases outnumbered our negatives. https://t.co/cGr4XYVuUE— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) August 28, 2020
How can you not be intrigued by a new publication with this initial raft of articles?
Congrats on shipping @salonium, @s8mb, @bswud, and @ns_whit.https://t.co/T3LS5bN81t pic.twitter.com/2RykpQhNn6
Even with the increase in murders, however, the mayhem in cities does not begin to rival the high-crime era of late 1980s and early 1990s. The murder rate in New York this year is about where it was in 2012 and well below all eight years when Mr. Giuliani was mayor.
Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said that crime this summer has not spread across cities in the same way it did 30 years ago. It appears to be concentrated in poor neighborhoods. “Cities are not awash in crime,” he said.
By the NYTimes' veteran architecture and urban planning critic:
There's a lot of lying and hatred out there right now, dividing Americans, enflaming racism, denigrating cities. What does the American Dream look like today? How is New York actually doing? Look to Jackson Heights for answers, inspiration and hope 1/— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) August 28, 2020
https://t.co/Lkt88t683A
Guess what, from Japan of course https://t.co/MtTUlDJ4SE cc @Noahpinion— ah* PhD (@accidentalflyer) August 28, 2020
sooo blatant!
#ELB: “Kanye West campaign files lawsuit to try to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin” https://t.co/bf4EvJVVeT— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) August 29, 2020
There is no reason to trust law enforcement in Kenosha.
Here are the words of the sheriff in 2018
“I’m to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren’t worth saving,” Beth said. “We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives. These five people could care less about that 16-year-old who just got his driver’s license yesterday. They drove through a red light, they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, and they don’t care.”
"Six months into the pandemic, the virus has crept into much of life. Mundane acts carry the possibility of peril." https://t.co/EaowAZ2cU8— Elisha Brown (@elishacbrown) August 28, 2020
YES YES YES; listen to them, they know. Hannity, Tucker, Ingraham, et. al., Fox is distraction trolling/war gaming for liberals and a small number conservative old people (the latter includes Drumpf, of course.)
Democrats and media outlets obsess over alternative facts pushed by Fox News. They’re missing the most dangerous peddler of conspiracy theories and political lies. Facebook is the outlet most responsible for creating alternate realities that damage democracies across the globe. https://t.co/7jdXuUOrT6
The Iron Curtain descends. No getting out. https://t.co/JHEfvbEm1r— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 28, 2020
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” Mr. Trump said.
Syria is suffering a massive coronavirus outbreak. But you won’t hear about it from President Bashar al-Assad, @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/Euyf1Y6K5q— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) August 27, 2020
2. A cop gets shot almost every day in America: https://t.co/vDrzjBrKcm— Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) August 27, 2020
This makes policing in America fundamentally different from policing in Europe, where cops have (almost) no reason to fear being shot.
Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo. I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.
It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time. The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine. If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed. That said:
WOW! It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope. The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia. It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression. The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain. Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place. She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left. But there is no feedback. It is a one-way therapeutic system.
The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.
Thanks for posting this. Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm
Actually I quite like that Elon doesn't speak like someone at a Ted talk, even though he's done some pretty amazing things. That said, yeah, pigs not the best performers - if it weren't for the treadmill...
Anyway, here's a much better summary from 3 1/2 years ago:
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:08pm