A New Jersey 18-year-old has been billed nearly $2,500 in police overtime costs after she organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her town over affordable housing. ... According to the report, she received a letter alongside her bill that said because she did not meet with city officials before holding the protest, they had to scramble to find police to work overtime for the event. But Gil says she did not want to meet in person over coronavirus concerns and her offer for a virtual meeting with officials was rejected.
Comments
A New Jersey mayor has rescinded a bill sent to an 18-year-old for nearly $2,500 in police overtime costs after she organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her town over affordable housing.
NJ Advance Media first reported that the teen, Emily Gil, said she got the bill earlier this month from Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario M. Kranjac (R) for $2,499.26 “for the police overtime caused by your protest.”
The July protest had approximately 30 attendees.
Kranjac said in a statement to The Hill that the bill was "mistakenly issued based on advice I received from our Borough Administrator who I understand consulted the Borough Attorney."
"I was told that all private events requiring police overtime should be paid for by the organizers. That advice was incorrect," Kranjac said.
"I have researched the issue further with my own counsel and it is clear that the exercise of Constitutional Rights are treated differently when it comes to Borough administration and billing. I always want to make certain that everyone's Constitutional Rights are fully respected. We will have to adjust the Borough's ordinances accordingly to ensure this never happens again," he continued.
Gil told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the official has not apologized to her for the initial bill.
“He also tried to excuse what he did, by saying it was the advice of the borough administrator that led him to give me a fee," Gil said. "And I'm feeling like that doesn't make any sense. Because what he sent me wasn't even an official fine, or a fee. It was just a letter,” Gil said.
Four Democratic members of town’s council released a statement Saturday condemning the bill after it was rescinded.
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/514292-new-jersey-mayor-rescinds-2500-bill-issued-to-teen-over?utm_source=thehill&utm_medium=widgets&utm_campaign=es_recommended_content
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 10:31pm