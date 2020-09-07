    barefooted's picture

    By barefooted on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 6:00pm |

    Hi, guys.  Nice to see you.

    I was looking at my last letters to you, and after wondering why I waded there, I teared up. 

    The news is omnipresent, the battle seems impossible.

    But it is not.  Honestly, we can do this.

    Smile behind your mask.

     

    A nod Is as good as a wink

    To a blind horse

    Or a masked stranger.

    Hi Ho Slither, Away!


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:09am

     

    Not a smile, exactly, but it does fit the budget.

     


    by moat on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 5:24pm

    There's an inch of my heart named moat.


    by barefooted on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:47pm

    This makes the times a little better:

     

     


    by moat on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:28pm

