Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
How a pudgy 17 year-old aspiring cop-to-be's life changed in a few minutes one hot summer night. So what happened? Best play-by-play media report so far of the event:
On the night of Tuesday, August 25, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin became violent leading to the death of two individuals. 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse faces six charges including first degree intentional homicide. Investigative reporter Emmanuelle Saliba used footage from that night collected by NBC News's Social Newsgathering Team to piece together what happened. Warning: the footage is graphic and may be disturbing.
Comments
Another video:
Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:53am
That guy is excellent. He's thought about all the angles, he really does think like the best jury trial lawyers. I especially like how he said he didn't think a lot of 40 year olds have the maturity to deal with a protest/riot, much less a 17 yr. old, that he didn't like the idea of kids even being at these things, but then he threw in this zinger: on the other hand doesn't bother us to send 18 yr. olds to fight overseas. Then he also throws in: everybody there was illegal, there was a curfew. Appreciate you sharing, think he's got a new fan.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 2:58pm
P.S. the great thing about people like this is that they cut off a lot of the time-consuming bullshit debate that I don't enjoy. He starts and finishes the whole debate in one swoop so you skip to the real nitty gritty.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:01pm
He really was excellent in presenting what evidence was available. Happy you appreciated that, too.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:51pm
WOKE? Trump wants blood running in the streets. Doesn't matter who's, as long as it's not him.
"5/30/20 - 'No Blame?' ABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violence, threats, alleged assaults. President Donald Trump insists he deserves no blame for divisions in America.
"I think my rhetoric brings people together," Trump said last year, four days after a 21-year-old allegedly posted an anti-immigrant screed online and then allegedly opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others. "
WOKE Yet?
Biden Says Trump Is ‘Rooting for More Violence’ Amid Kenosha Unrest link
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:09pm
A little information on the guy "cutting to the chase" on YouTube they praise above.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colion_Noir
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 6:21pm
Again with the ad hominem.
Why can you not separate what is said from who says it?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:49pm
Your comment made me lol, Emma. What are you trying to do? Change the local culture? Cutting out ad hominem would be putting a muzzle on most of dag.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 9:42pm
Why is it ad hominem to add more info about the lawyer-gun rights analyst? Isn't "guy who offers convincing reason around position we'd normally disagree with" what we hope to find in all our chit-chat? If only Lulu'd find short to-the-point convincing videos to share, or articles that convince rather than dodgy Consortium and VIP stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:52am
Huh?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 8:48pm
Trump will return to the scene of the crime, hold a blood and soil rally in Kenosha, hoping to stoke more violence, hate and division, exactly one week after Trump supporter Rittenhouse murdered 2 protestors.
Trump will congratulate the courageous Kenosha police force, members of which spent Tuesday evening joy riding in armored military vehicles, throwing water bottles to Rittenhouse and other armed vigilantes. The Kenosha cops were video taped saying, "thanks to you guys, great job, we appreciate you", over and over, from hatches they bravely and briefly stuck their heads out of .... totally unprofessional behavior, which led to the mayhem and death that night. That negligence, and the shooting of Jacob Blake, are incidents Kenosha will always be remembered for.
by NCD on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:12pm
I can easily solve all of this happening: protesters should obey curfew, especially when they are protesting against local law enforcement. After all, the want to look like they obey the law and want to make it clear that police do not always obey the law. Same with Trump. Dems want to make it look like they obey the law and he does not. Correct?
Watch that video that Emma posted instead of pooh poohing it because the guy takes money from the NRA. Ain't no angels in it. None. Nobody comes out looking good in Kenosha that night. It was a barroom brawl and riot, that's it. Some of the protesters wanted opponents to fight and they got them. It's like the song: war, what is it good for? absolutely nothing!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:00am
War is Trump's objective. War in American streets.
His campaign plan is to incite chaos, crimes and protests. So he is going to Kenosha to walk through the blood in the streets like a criminal relishing his crime.
by NCD on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:28am
So don't feed the troll.
Why is it the people in Belarus know what to do but the left here can't figure it out that you don't feed the troll. In Belarus, the troll walks around fully armed in militia gear and the people protest en masse while walking to the protest on the sidewalks and not the streets and that scares the fucking shit out of the troll.
Lead by example.
Acting like a troll, well in that case most skilled troll wins.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 1:05am
Have you had contact with people from the United States? Some view a curfew as a suggestion. You really have no solution. It is a good sound bite though. The police shot a guy in the back seven times. The police let the shooter leave the state. Now the police are telling you to behave yourself. People are protesting because they have no faith in the police.
Rittenhouse:
Guy with illegal gun shoots a guy in the head. Runs way, chased by a crowd trying to stop a murderer. Rittenhouse kills another guy. Nothing to see here.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:35am
Going home at night instead of hanging around gas stations and starting fires in dumpsters and having peaceful protests during the day is clearly the way to win the public approval. Not carrying guns also helps.
If you want to do Men's Fight Club, first rule of Fight Club is nobody talks about fight club. Instead we continuously see kabuki about machismo for cell phone cameras
Even then I would find it disgusting and not want to be aligned with either side.
Video games are a good way to work excess androgen anger off, I suppose. You could play those at night and protest on the streets in the daylight if you had to work some shit off and play smart the next day in real life.
I didn't see any wimmin carrying guns taunting each other about shooting, I saw two guns in this video, both held by men,on both sides. I saw fight-club like behavior, I saw white people try to bully each other, and found it disgusting. Both "sides" shooting were white people.
The whole evening in that area after curfew I watched many videos by many different people and I saw nothing, NOTHING, that reminded me of Black Lives Matter. It was all about YOUNG immature men showing off their protector of tribe status in a crowd of people hanging around. Looking for trouble. Like juvies after curfew.
It's like Keisha Lance Bottoms said: go home and learn about protesting.
Back to the crowd hanging around the dumpster fire at the gas station: do you happen to know why they don't allow you to smoke cigarettes at a gas station? And they were just hanging around, shooting the breeze, ready to blow themselves sky high. Go home!
To a lot of women, what we are increasingly seeing, this is no different than what Trump does, day in, day out, it is immature male narcissism. Real men vote, they don't fight in the streets.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:57am
I hate to tell ya but you are going to be disappointed if you think Kenosha is a secret center of white suprematist neo Nazi militia. Kenosha is not rural Idaho. It's a down on its luck Reagan Dem type Joe Lunchpail town with an influx of a lot of hispanics who really just want to work to send money back home and probably aren't all here legally so they are not going to get involved.
It's deer hunter type people as well (i.e. like in The Deer Hunter environment of PA, though not Eastern Orthodoxe), so they are not going to look kindly on ranting and raving about militias when somebody just wants to work with police protect their property with their gun. They aren't going to believe you big city liberal people coming in and saying people with guns are militias, they're just not. Every citizen probably owns a gun.
The chief of police I heard give press conferences on t.v. was a real hick, not too savvy. Mayor too. They can't afford better. And makes perfect sense they would idiotically thank people helping out with their guns to protect property. Again, this is a town of 100,000, most of whom have no idea what far right wing or far left wing politics are, much less militias.
You keep picking on em and they WILL welcome Trump, as they watched The Apprentice and think he's smarter than them. They'd probably welcome Biden too, he's just their type of guy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 1:19am
really, this is for everyone, what kind of police department do you think can be afforded with the property taxes of like 30,000 people? Get serious. This is Barney Fife and Andy Griffith we are dealing with. There are very few people with money that live in that city, the money is all in Milwaukee and Chicago. All the white flight suburbs exurbs are north of or west of Milwaukee, not south. The small cities of Racine and Kenosha south of Milwaukee on the way to Chicago started a rust belt death decades ago and the graph never went up, only down.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 1:27am
To anyone else reading besides rmrd, where I myself go with that realization, as a liberal, knowing southern Wisconsin a bit: where are towns like Kenosha going to come up with the money to have better police departments? Defunding is going to be done clumsily, especially in a state like this where they veer from a Gov. Scott Walker to a Gov. Evers and back again. With lots of rural people in the state, and therefore often the state legislature is often as not the majority Republican?
A very good example: protesters burned down the Wis. Corrections Dept. building in Kenosha. That is a building where parole officers and state social worker types would be trying to help people who have served their time in prison return to society. You think the dairy farmers of northern Wisconsin will be into paying for that to be replaced much less replaced well? No, they are just going to transfer those workers elsewhere, and Kenosha will just be more poorly served then it was before.
The situation is actually analogous to New York State, where geographically muh of the state is Republican but the NYC metro area overwhelms with Democratic numbers. It is always a fight still for the money needed for the numbers, the rest of the state doesn't want to pay for us. From time to time money for a lot of things like transit and police end up coming from the Feds, like a rebate on Fed taxes paid in.
Places like Kenosha and Racine (and the much bigger Milwaukee, with tax income devastated by white flight) are small and poor without a balance of well-off classes. Fed money and resources has to come if you want them to do better.
How does that get done when Fed law enforcement is considered evil, too?
What some are demanding is basically firing everyone in law enforcement in this country and starting over with all new people and a new system. Which would be like the Marshall plan. But without a victor to pay for it, during a pandemic when the economy has been shut down for months, might be shut down again, and the Federal government has already printed tons of money.
I just don't see this pie in the sky happening, sorry. For places like Kenosha, something has to be worked out like Rodney King's people can't we just get along? Closer relations between communities served and police as bad as they might be, is all there is available. Joe Biden is going to talk about funding where needed, but everyone knows that in reality that's not going to really happen to the extent of remaking everything.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:15pm
You talked about pity olympics. Now in typical double standard fashion, you make excuses for people you call "hicks". You say that they can't do better. The police welcomed white people with weapons to help them out. We have a history of words and deeds by the sheriff and prosecutor do not instill confidence in black people.
The sheriff and prosecutor "picked on" black people, now you argue how dare we pick on people you call hicks.Can you hear yourself?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:34am
You can't tell the difference between understanding/analyzing and defending? What's your mother tongue?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:01pm
I understood what she said perfectly. Pity olympics versus "understanding".
Fuck you
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:41pm
You wouldn't like it - I just lay there. On second thought, maybe you would.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:02pm
A bit of your own straw man medicine:
You're defending the poilice department of Kenosha now because I called them hicks? You think they are the state of the art, the best taxpayer money can buy, and shouldn't be slandered with such a name because of one bad apple?
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:40pm
The sad part of your constant misinterpretation of what others write, whether intentional or because of lack of reading comprehension skills, is that it shows paranoia of bogeymen and enemies on the internet who aren't really there. Where there is no "us vs. them," you twist and strain your brain and others' words to create it.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:49pm
AA
I am pointing out that you called them hicks. Your view of the citizens of Kenosha is no different than how Trump views the citizens of Kenosha. All your ranting cannot cover up that obvious fact. My reading comprehension is intact. I feel sorry for you.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:14pm
I repeat I called their police dept. hicks, as in they don't know much bout no fancy policing theories, as in Barney Fife, whom I also mentioned.
Your view of the citizens of Kenosha is no different than how Trump views the citizens of Kenosha.
and you know that how?
I just said there is mostly low income working class and immigrants there, not furnishing enough taxes for fancy police and social worker salaries and fancy police reform initiaives.
your ability to just imagine characters totally different from people's words is amazing. You seem to have to filter everything into "Trump vs. anti-Trump" tribes to be able to understand anything. Whatcha gonna do when he is no longer there to filter the world for you? Even if re-elected he will eventually die, you are going to have to find a different way to filter information then....
READ MY WORDS NOT WHAT YOU THINK I AM SAYING.
Do you ever wonder why no one else interacts with you on this site besides PP, me and oceankat?
Maybe because they fear being turned into strawmen and have their words twisted?
We three have written enough here that there's evidence to the contrary of your constant misintpretations, misreadings and strawmanning, your very small myopic focus unable to handle complex analysis and rarely venturing from any world except the Black tribal and American national politics. So we are confident enough to criticize your bullshit. But everyone else is ascared they will be turned into a Trumpie or racist by rmrd if they say something anything nuanced coming from a larger, less narrow mind and have to splain themselves over and over as basically being "framed" for crimes by rmrd.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:37pm
AND FURTHERMORE, I hate myself for interacting with you as it is usually an idiotic waste of time, years of it now, it's actually a great tragedy that waste of time and I think lurkers like masthead people see that happen and they much more wisely say: oh not for me to waste time talking to that idiot, I see what happens when people do. Do you appreciate it that we waste time on your trolling? NO. Which makes us the fools as well
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:47pm
Most posts are dialogues between you and PP.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:51pm
You write about Wokes and Lefties. You categorize people into tribes. You are the champion bullshit artist. You made the same hick comment about the mayor. The people are not bright enough to tell far right from far left, yet you then talk about Big City Lefties. Kenosha knows the difference. I read your words. Often they are a jumble.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:47pm
Every time, read the actual words not the stereotyping you formed in our head from something you read previous. All you are doing RIGHT HERE is saying you don't read but you stereotype and then cherry pick to confirm your stereotype. (Not only that you tend to confirm your stereotype bias by skimming for your cherry picked stuff, them you just skim it and don't read it and it often contradicts.)
Learn to read words, learn to communicate with people instead of stereotyping them in polticial categories. Flavius actually tried to do this with you and all you did was constantly criticize him for being friendly with someone "Ted" that you could stereotype as "enemy" in which case unless "Ted" could be confirmed fer or agin in a political vote, he was a worthless human being. Flavius was trying hard, but you were sooooo clueless. You have a very small mind that needs to be opened, but it seems hopeless, hence you presume everyone else is in a bubble like you.
It's absurd the way you keep libraries of links and then paste them to prove one of your favorite stereotypical points. They are like your bible and you are like a close minded fundamentalist. there is nothing new on the earth to learn and that's that.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:56pm
You repeat the same tired attack when we disagree. You put people into tribes and now talk about stereotypes,
Edit to add:
You thought Flavius was dead. He was not communicating with you either.
2nd Edit to add
Most posts are dialogues between you and PP. I am not the major poster.
Let's leave Flavius out of this
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:19pm
the ultimate in projection. one repeats with you ONLY because all you do is repeat the same things. You have basically two topics, that's it. Everything you post is to confirm those two biases. A very closed mind with an agenda to confirm the closure.You show zero interest in anything else. And within those two memes, NEVER have I seen you post something contrarian, something that would challenge your presumptions. Believe in a very narrow set of things about how the world is, find enough links to confirm, and you're all set. Must be comforting to have everything all squared and figured out, very like a fundamentalist Christian or Taliban.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:24pm
I have a post up about intelligence officials refusing to provide detailed election security data to Democrats in the House.
You have no problem posting about shootings in various locations.
Edit to add:
Had a post about the dangers weather reporters faced by being placed outdoors during severe weather events
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:40pm
Your words
So they have no idea of Left vs Right, they are Jello?
Over 80% have internet access
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/kenoshacitywisconsin
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:10pm
Rittenhouse's defense team statement
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:37am
I note a vague heads up about Monday for those interested in the political implications for the presidential race in this NYT article about a Biden speech to National Guard Saturday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:58pm
Maryland state employee fired over posts supporting Kenosha shooting suspect
@ TheHill.com- 08/30/20 05:18 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:33pm