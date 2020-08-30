Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The federal office that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies informed Congress that it would no longer provide in-person briefings about security threats to the 2020 presidential election, suggesting that it was worried about lawmakers leaking sensitive classified materials.
The move has further inflamed tensions between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill over congressional access to top officials, and concerns the White House may be playing down possible challenges to the integrity of the November vote. One Democratic senator urged his colleagues to issue a subpoena to intelligence officials demanding they appear before the intelligence committee, and to hold them in contempt if they don’t comply.
The change comes just over two months before the November presidential contest between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which senior intelligence officials have repeatedly said remains vulnerable to foreign interference operations after Russia’s cyber-enabled attacks on the 2016 election.
