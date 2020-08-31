Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
In 2016, The New York Times published a news article detailing efforts on college campuses to train new students on how to avoid and deal with microaggressions—one of the novel categories of racism popularized over the past decade that has contributed to the perception of pervasive racial injustice. As an example of a microaggression, the article cites the following comment: “Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.” This is supposedly racist because it emphasizes individual agency and implies “that race plays a minor role in life’s outcomes.” In the absence of legal discrimination, in the post-affirmative-action era, and in light of the immense absolute improvements in the quality of life of the average Black person over the past half century, concepts like “microaggression” and “implicit bias” have been critical in cultivating the perception, amplified by the media, that America still practices a form of insidious racial apartheid. This occurs by a process of concept creep—a stretching of the terminological and normative boundaries of what constitutes racism and racist behavior. In other words: The racialization of things that weren’t previously viewed or understood through the lens of race. The upshot is that the more aspects of social life the media racializes, the more “racism” there is for the media to report on.
Comments
Is it possible that actual attacks like the one on Mother Emmanuel factored in to the reporting?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:29am
I am sure they do and even more so Ferguson and Trayvon Martin stories that occurred a year or two earlier. That is unless he specifically excluded them because he is not tracking reactions to specific events but rather the rise in anti-white and woke sentiments in national media, primarily the so-called newspapers of record, NYT and Wapo.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:48am
He is studying an effect. Isn't asking the cause important? If real events are happening, why dismiss them as being "Woke"? The papers of record are unlikely to be creating the idea of police brutality. I doubt that protests are not because of what the NYT or WaPo are reporting, but a response to local events. What you see as anti-white and woke is simply a response to police abuse. Stop and Frisk impacted citizens of NYC. They didn't need to read the newspaper to have a reaction. The anti-NYPD sentiment in NYC was created by the NYPD, not the NYT or WaPo. The newspapers did not decide when and where protests would occur.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 10:07am
Why not just follow the link and read for yourself? Better yet, follow his twitter feed. He has asked followers for input. His twitter address is at the end of the Tablet article.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 11:32am
I read the friggin link.
It seems that he made his conclusion and then picked data to support his conclusion. He starts off by saying that the liberal media picked up the language of the protestors. He assumes that the protestors are wrong. One example he gives is of an article that suggested that hard work would allow you to achieve whatever you wanted was attacked as racist. His opinion overlooks the fact the we clearly see examples that question the opinion that race does not matter in advancement.
Today in the "woke" NYT", we have the story of a black Marine colonel passed over for promotion several times. Is it woke to question if race played a role.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/31/us/politics/marines-race-general.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Is it woke to note that maternal death rates are higher among black women despite having equal access to insurance coverage? When black women tell us that their complaints were ignored and thinks like pulmonary emboli were missed, is it being woke to ask what is happening?
Again, I think he accumulated data that supported his bias. He starts off complains about wokeness. What other conclusion will he come to except that the NYT and WaPo are Woke?
Edit to add:
The author does the sleight of hand by discussing "microaggressions", ignoring a ton of data that shows racis impacting health, education, housing, employment, etc. all of these issues could explain the increased use of racial language in the "papers of record". He overlooks those facts to say newspapers are now magically promoting black nationalism. It is lazy journalism.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 1:31pm
I thought of a a new tag line for an old tv show: There's 9 million stories in the naked city, but only the black ones need to be told right now.
It's not a conspiracy though. You can't force people to pay attention to what they don't want to pay attention to. The German's made a word for it: zeigeist.
Though some prefer it, it's hard to make most people eat their vegetables and get a balanced diet. I.E., tabloids always offered fatty sweets, now "clickbait" does. Then there's something bloggers started, the tagline "where's the outrage?" which is an invite to communally share anger and let go of any sense of proportion...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 3:06pm
The underlying message of the article is that we are having more discussions about race because "white" newspaper control the narrative A biased study that agrees with your bias is considered a great study.
It is very easy to find studies with opposite conclusions. Case in point
https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/16/politics/blacks-white-racism-united-states-polls/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:07pm
It all depends on how you choose to look at the populations. Blacks are more uniform in their polling results than whites. Does it really provide useful data to compare all whites with all blacks? The differences between white liberals, moderates and conservatives is huge. The differences between black conservatives, moderates, and liberals isn't nearly as large nor are there many black conservatives.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:14pm
It's uncanny how this guy often comes up with a quote related to what I am thinking about:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 3:09pm