V FOR VENDETTA WAS JUST A FUCKING FICTIONAL MOVIE and video games supply the ability to pretend you are a super-hero in the safety of your mom's basement
NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020
The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t
Guest op-ed by Ryan & Katharine Hurlburt @ TheHIll.com, Aug. 31
It is no secret that most white evangelical Christians in the country voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But one recent survey finds that, if the election were tomorrow, his margin of victory with white evangelical voters would be just 38 points, dramatically down from his advantage of 61 points over Hillary Clinton. Evangelical voters are having second thoughts.
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Aug. 31
A police officer in Columbia, S.C., was suspended without pay on Sunday after video emerged of him using a racist slur multiple times outside of a crowded bar. The City of Columbia Police Department said in a statement that Sgt. Chad Walker would remain suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.
“When America's intrepid Coasties aren't spending their days leaping aboard rogue narco-subs and opening fire on friggin' sharks, they're often saddled with more mundane tasks — among them, Operation Bubba Gump” https://t.co/IC3PDkHT8c— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 31, 2020
Breaking: There was nothing routine about Donald Trump's visit to Walter Reed Hospital last November. NY Time Michael Schmidt reports Mike Pence was put on standby when Trump was taken to Walter Reed suddenly on suspicion of having a stroke. https://t.co/RyCa44R5j1— Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 31, 2020
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
Sanders says hold your nose and vote for Biden. This guy disagrees
Boom. New PPP Poll shows I'm tied 43-43 with @SenDanSullivan in #Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
Let's win this thing. Donate and help me bring a prescription for change to Washington, D.C. that puts working families first: https://t.co/g7FxLAABaM https://t.co/IdtO4TZd2x
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age.
“So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Comments
Here's the important work the proud lefty warriors were doing in Portland on Friday before they drew the attention of their dopplegangers. They were running out of evil targets, there were so few, Mayor Wheeler wimped out, wouldn't fight, and the Hague wouldn't indict him, so luckily today the Trump warriors obliged to replace the Feds Barr withdrew:
http://dagblog.com/comment/288034#comment-288034
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:41am
Have I said lately that a young American anarchist with funds to live on so they can "protest" full time is the best tool Putin could imagine? Forget Trump, he's just a poorly educated faux tv billionaire who is too much of a loose cannon with his narcissist whims. Imagine instead this happening with Biden as president. Or Hillary.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:39am
Chronological tweets, note they are trying to keep up with other shit going on besides being babysitters the cat-for a kabuki show now turned deadly
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 2:57am
1 man shot, killed near downtown Portland protests Saturday
By Eder Compuzano @ The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, Aug. 29, Updated 11:43 PM
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:06am
Since this is now going to be a nationally volatile story, fanned by political demagoguery, and this has been going on
I am not even going to bother looking at amateur wannabe-a-reporter videos, going to stick to professionals to sort those out.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:12am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:13am
The immature militia role play abounds, here's a Black group at the DC march on Friday:
There's lots of other more positive views of the march on Fischer's feed.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:38am
Billy J. Williams is U.S. Attorney for the district of Oregon. Wikipedia has a page on him here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:01am
Aug. 27:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:11am
retweeted by expert on extremism, JJ McNab:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:15am
Welcome to Trump's America.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:59am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:17pm
from
What Happened in Portland? Here’s What We Know
A man was shot and killed after supporters of President Trump clashed with counterprotesters.
By Bryan Pietsch @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 2020Updated 6:10 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:51pm
Clackamas Sheriff will not help unless Portland gets more serious about prosecuting:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:26pm
Ditto for both nearby city of Gresham and Washington Co. Sheriff:
Guess they don't cotton to the idea of fighting the same crew returning to the street night after night for eternity.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:30pm