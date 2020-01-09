Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
I'm so old I remember when we used to have presidents who didn't comment on open criminal cases. An unwritten rule they were grateful for, because they had other shit to do.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:43am