    Prior stuff: http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/hr-puffer-stuffer-relocated-32074

    Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm

    Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm

    heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm

    p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am

    Say their names?

    Heckuva job Trumpie?

    It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am

    Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down)  instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am

    globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did

    (Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm

    The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?

    "Jared Kushner, the son of a billionaire whose only professional achievements have been handed to him by members of his family, has taken a bold swipe at NBA players for their wealth and privilege."

    Per @JamieRoss7: https://t.co/rDrNTnBw4q

    — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) August 27, 2020

    “You have, like, the dopest job in the world, the secretary of everything,”

    --Van Jones to Jared Kushner, on air, unedited.

    — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 27, 2020

    Now Kushner says he wants to " reach out to" @KingJames , for what, so he can make Jared cry.

    — Slygrammy5 (@SharonCoryell3) August 27, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm

    I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:

    Let's be clear: it is wrong and illegal to use federal property and taxpayer resources for partisan campaigning.

    — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 28, 2020

    And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm

    It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?

    This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm

    Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.


    by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm

    Melania & the Heathers


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm

    The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm

    since I see a lot of sturm and drang after the GOP convention small "bounce" in Trump numbers, I thought this was a nice contarian tweet to that zeitgeist:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:03pm

    Melania and Jared Kushner and Ivanka are big fans of the Kennedys and their Camelot myth. “It’s no coincidence that all three of their children—Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore—share names with Kennedy family members. Edward ‘Ted’ Kennedy and Joseph Kennedy you know; Arabella Kennedy was JFK and Jackie’s stillborn daughter,” Winston Wolkoff writes.

    Creepy.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:11am

    about new astroturf hashtag on Twitter:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:56pm

    Black Chicagoan M.D. (a pediatric cardiovascular specialist) and Cubs fan angrily tweets that Jason Heyward should go fuck himself:

    On 7/31 #JanariRicks 9 y/o was shot in the chest on his porch, his mother held him while he died. Heyward went 2-4. The next day #JasonHeyward went 1-4. 38 children have died from gun violence in Chicago and you commend him for sitting out NOW. You and he can fuck yourselves.

    — Montrose Halsted M.D. (@MontroseYou) August 28, 2020

    (I googled-he's for real.)

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:05pm

    The death of tradition

    https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/01/frank-fisher-butchers-shop-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:08am

    Where's the outrage? Ducks should be able to walk wherever they want to!

    Japanese police guiding a family of ducks while talking to them. pic.twitter.com/6EhkPR1HYl

    — Akki (@akkitwts) September 1, 2020

    It's like a forced march for chrissake. Japanese still up to their same old fascist tricks.

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am

    They understand arrows?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am

    I noticed that too. surprise


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:00am

    Obviously, but again we see cops who don't understand the community they're policing. I'm sure the ducks saw the red background and thought it meant stop. Next thing you see is the cops misunderstanding the confusion for resistance and they shoot some poor little duckling.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:09am

    Is clear that demanding order necessitates fascism! Chaos is freedom. Ducks should be able to chose where they want to walk, whether they want to wear a face mask or carry a gun. And cars should be able to drive over them if they can't learn to walk fast enough.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:43am

    Bataan Rouge?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:04am

