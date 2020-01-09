Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Editor’s note: This piece is a spiritual successor to “Survival of the Richest,” a report about how the wealthy plot to leave us behind after an apocalyptic event.
At the time, it felt a bit like science fiction. But two years later... well, here we are.— Damon Beres (@dlberes) September 1, 2020
I asked @rushkoff if he’d be interested in writing a follow-up for the coronavirus era. He obliged, and I’m excited to present it to you today. https://t.co/731mLLgZrN
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper’s coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/HoO1QbxN3V— PEN America (@PENamerica) September 1, 2020
Maybe unlikely to many but certainly not to two of my personal progressive heroes @denisecardinal + @doeyjavis who have been ringing the alarm bells about Trump's focus on Minnesota for *years* now. I hope this wakes up donors to help them fight back https://t.co/4oZTQHfBHL
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
Guest op-ed by Ryan & Katharine Hurlburt @ TheHIll.com, Aug. 31
It is no secret that most white evangelical Christians in the country voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But one recent survey finds that, if the election were tomorrow, his margin of victory with white evangelical voters would be just 38 points, dramatically down from his advantage of 61 points over Hillary Clinton. Evangelical voters are having second thoughts.
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Aug. 31
A police officer in Columbia, S.C., was suspended without pay on Sunday after video emerged of him using a racist slur multiple times outside of a crowded bar. The City of Columbia Police Department said in a statement that Sgt. Chad Walker would remain suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.
“When America's intrepid Coasties aren't spending their days leaping aboard rogue narco-subs and opening fire on friggin' sharks, they're often saddled with more mundane tasks — among them, Operation Bubba Gump” https://t.co/IC3PDkHT8c— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 31, 2020
Breaking: There was nothing routine about Donald Trump's visit to Walter Reed Hospital last November. NY Time Michael Schmidt reports Mike Pence was put on standby when Trump was taken to Walter Reed suddenly on suspicion of having a stroke. https://t.co/RyCa44R5j1— Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 31, 2020
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
Sanders says hold your nose and vote for Biden. This guy disagrees
Boom. New PPP Poll shows I'm tied 43-43 with @SenDanSullivan in #Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
Let's win this thing. Donate and help me bring a prescription for change to Washington, D.C. that puts working families first: https://t.co/g7FxLAABaM https://t.co/IdtO4TZd2x
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Comments
The more there's uncontrolled violent crime, looting, riots and continued large protests obstructing daily functioning in large urban centers, that should help rush this process along.
As to NYC, it's already happened, many of the major luxury purveyors have taken leases in Southhampton out on Long Island where their customers have already gone and are staying in their summer estates. Their kids will be enrolled in school there and when it's made sure they are the best available and that the police force has been enhanced, then they will probably be building a toll road into town so that all vehicles entering and leaving can be checked.
This, along with the lack of tourist taxes (always had huge taxes on hotels, parking, car service, airport fees and the like) leaves NYC without much tax revenue to offer services to the poor classes left behind.
The upper middle class? They're leaving NYC too:
So keep rioting looting and demanding less policing, that will help chase all the money away.
Chicago should be a real hellhole soon. I imagine: garbage collection once a month...one fire station per a gazillion square miles...
Don't forget, the Obama's got themselves a little island joint to go to permanently, you have to take a ferry or a helicopter to get there
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:59pm