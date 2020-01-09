Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
Comments
I'm so old I remember when we used to have presidents who didn't comment on open criminal cases. An unwritten rule they were grateful for, because they had other shit to do.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:43am
Trump is going to Kenosha to "calm" the waters. If people think reading off a teleprompter is the solution, they are going to be disappointed.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:09pm
He wants civil war, blood in the streets and a nation under martial law, burned to the ground. Republicans are hoping he succeeds.
by NCD on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 1:28pm
Would be mega ratings! Yuge, way bigger than Wrestlemania. Corona = boring.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 1:48pm