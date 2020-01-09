Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Bravo! @Charlie_Hebdo_ republishes Mohammed cartoons as trial for accomplices of the attackers startshttps://t.co/mIGk3NUV4J pic.twitter.com/Uo9SSM6AIg— Muhammad Syed (PBUM) (@MoTheAtheist) September 1, 2020
By Walter B. Levis @ NYDailyNews.com, Aug. 28
[...] Yes, policing needs reform. Yes, racial injustice needs attention. Yes, the system as a whole needs to be examined and fixed. But most civilians fail to understand how policing actually works, and the misunderstanding — particularly about shootings — can leave us with a feeling of tortured helplessness and make it harder to focus on improving the criminal justice system as a whole. Let me explain [....]
Friend Accidentally Killed Teen Activist Caleb Reed While Firing at a Vehicle in Chicago, Prosecutors Say https://t.co/qYQcvypusj pic.twitter.com/9wWLYA5QES— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 2, 2020
The “Oath Keepers” Are Today’s Blackshirts https://t.co/Jo2OqDKtFp— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 31, 2020
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
with tweet and video clip
NJ governor signs bill criminalizing false 911 calls based on race https://t.co/3brNGACamv pic.twitter.com/0YMcqhpxwE— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change.
At least 26 Black House candidates have won primaries this year in districts with large shares of white residents. https://t.co/Vjho6pU3er— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) September 1, 2020
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
Cathy Young has written the single best piece on the riots in Kenosha and Portland, and what really happened. Her work is amazing:https://t.co/peUizb9J5y— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) September 1, 2020
We cannot, must not, look away. https://t.co/0MMT1OK6bW— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2020
"If there is one person who could be said to have lifted the orange buffoon over the hump in 2016, it’s arguably Jerry Falwell Jr."https://t.co/YqhOiAJutC— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 1, 2020
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper’s coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/HoO1QbxN3V— PEN America (@PENamerica) September 1, 2020
Editor’s note: This piece is a spiritual successor to “Survival of the Richest,” a report about how the wealthy plot to leave us behind after an apocalyptic event.
Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo. I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.
It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time. The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine. If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed. That said:
WOW! It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope. The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia. It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression. The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain. Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place. She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left. But there is no feedback. It is a one-way therapeutic system.
The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.
Thanks for posting this. Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm
Actually I quite like that Elon doesn't speak like someone at a Ted talk, even though he's done some pretty amazing things. That said, yeah, pigs not the best performers - if it weren't for the treadmill...
Anyway, here's a much better summary from 3 1/2 years ago:
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:08pm
Trying to catch up on the Neuralink story and Musk's involvement. Not so much interested in the nitty gritty details of how Neuralink is supposed to work as in Musk's involvement.
So far I have learned that Musk has for years considered the development of AI an existential threat to humanity but since its development is inevitable he ventured much capital in a variety of AI enterprises, eventually setting up his own R&D inspired by the 'neural lace' in Iain Banks' The Culture sci-fi series. His stated long-term goal is to "achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence". After all, if you can't beat them, might as well join them, right? What could possibly go wrong?
Seriously though, the idea of linking and/or uploading one's consciousness to a computer or network is a very old sci-fi trope. Some wannabe transhuman is bound to attempt it. I think it will fail. I know I hope it does. I'd prefer we finish expanding our consciousnesses the old-fashioned ways with chemistry, dreams, ecstasies, etc. to see where that leads.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:58pm
Because it's there and not as tough as people act. How hard is building an electric car? Easier than putting a man on the moon in 1969. Yet decades after Al Gore fretted over the ICE (and conservatives laugh) we're still piddle fucking around with climate conventions and dallying with extending electric grids. We have so little urgency for anything, even with technology bounding along exponentially. Even Elon's quotes in AI - the Chinese are using facial detection to lock up Uighurs and find moped drivers not wearing helmets - the moment Musk was worried about *is already here*. As Tim Urban notes, Musk is in the present - we're all in the fretting skeptical slow-witted past.
Remember when we used to use the phrase "avoid it like the plague"? We can't even do that anymore, we're so full of inertia, so conflicted.
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html#part4
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:56pm
More Chinese ethnic cleansing - their brand of racist AI is winning, with Trump uninterested and the rest of the world weak.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/01/inner-mongolia-protests-ch...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:15am
Maybe JetMan is a Musk-like spirit.
The 1st video's pretty amazing.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/36096/airline-pilots-landing-at-la...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:19am
Contrast Chinese detentions
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/01/media/china-cgtn-cheng-lei-rsdl-intl-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:25am
Neuralink 1 year ago
(better overview)
https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/07/18/134144/neuralink-whats-new-and-what-isnt-elon-musks-brain-computer-interface/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:00am
When implant firms go bust
https://www.technologyreview.com/2015/04/09/168424/paralyzed-again/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:01am