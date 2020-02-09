Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
The Portland, Oregon, fire department has refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that the “entire city is ablaze all the time.”
Bravo! @Charlie_Hebdo_ republishes Mohammed cartoons as trial for accomplices of the attackers startshttps://t.co/mIGk3NUV4J pic.twitter.com/Uo9SSM6AIg— Muhammad Syed (PBUM) (@MoTheAtheist) September 1, 2020
By Walter B. Levis @ NYDailyNews.com, Aug. 28
[...] Yes, policing needs reform. Yes, racial injustice needs attention. Yes, the system as a whole needs to be examined and fixed. But most civilians fail to understand how policing actually works, and the misunderstanding — particularly about shootings — can leave us with a feeling of tortured helplessness and make it harder to focus on improving the criminal justice system as a whole. Let me explain [....]
Friend Accidentally Killed Teen Activist Caleb Reed While Firing at a Vehicle in Chicago, Prosecutors Say https://t.co/qYQcvypusj pic.twitter.com/9wWLYA5QES— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 2, 2020
The “Oath Keepers” Are Today’s Blackshirts https://t.co/Jo2OqDKtFp— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 31, 2020
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
with tweet and video clip
NJ governor signs bill criminalizing false 911 calls based on race https://t.co/3brNGACamv pic.twitter.com/0YMcqhpxwE— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change.
At least 26 Black House candidates have won primaries this year in districts with large shares of white residents. https://t.co/Vjho6pU3er— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) September 1, 2020
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
Cathy Young has written the single best piece on the riots in Kenosha and Portland, and what really happened. Her work is amazing:https://t.co/peUizb9J5y— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) September 1, 2020
We cannot, must not, look away. https://t.co/0MMT1OK6bW— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2020
"If there is one person who could be said to have lifted the orange buffoon over the hump in 2016, it’s arguably Jerry Falwell Jr."https://t.co/YqhOiAJutC— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 1, 2020
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper’s coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/HoO1QbxN3V— PEN America (@PENamerica) September 1, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I cannot make the link open at its beginning.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:12am
Fixed - you delete the #more at the end of the URL.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:31am
Novichok Novichok Novichok
or as commenter Circe points out:
https://www.rferl.org/a/diabetic-activist-claims-russian-authorities-den...
Yeah, Little Green Men took Crimea, the Malaysian Airliner shot itself down, the 2 Russian Novichok guys went to Salisbury *twice* in the rain because they really love cathedrals.
Russians know their biochemistry and pharmaceuticals, along with radioactive poisons.
Moon of Alabama has become a pigsty of Putin sympathisers/enablers. The comments are pretty disgusting.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:44am
Since no one in the west is agitating much less planning to go to war with Putin, I fail to see the reason to spend so much time deconstructing Russian poisoning stories as if Dick Cheney is still in charge of things and having someone create them. Is doing so just a longing to return to the simplicity of the Cold War and its spies? Do these people still think we have such a world?
Hello, it's 2020, there's a pandemic altering where different economic classes live and the whole travel industry is devastated much less airlines, China is doing ethnic cleansing and India and Pakistan always at each other's throats, global warming is causing all kinds chaos like fire, floods, famine, locust plagues, hurricanes...the restaurant business worldwide has been killed, Syria and Venezuela are empty countries, etc. And the U.S.A. has a narcissist fool in charge who though he likes leaders like Putin, Kim, Duterte and Erdogan pleases no one serious in foreign policy. Especially not the CIA nor the Pentagon, who are considered his enemy, the "Deep State."
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59am
I pay attention to each poisoning, bonesawing or when Rocket Man purportedly feeds his brother to the dogs. Mainly as some tea leaves on how it will affect actions in Ukraine, Syria, US elections, UK and Belarus - not so much expecting change in the domestic front, but he does seem to feel some pressure. Rocket Man in a coma, instead of doughboy, his sister looks like she could be a real efficient ball cutter - we may quickly start looking back to the good old days when he just smiled a lot and launched the occasional missile.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:15pm
Navalny Novichok, Lulu -
your fucked up Putin-appeasing sources wrong again.
Any comment?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54002880
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:33am
Cholinesterase summary
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-26/what-are-cholinesterase-inhibitors-alexei-navalny-poisoning/12596964
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 7:23am