"Within days, the former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere." https://t.co/ieLCNmGjzJ— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 30, 2020
The Portland, Oregon, fire department has refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that the “entire city is ablaze all the time.”
Bravo! @Charlie_Hebdo_ republishes Mohammed cartoons as trial for accomplices of the attackers startshttps://t.co/mIGk3NUV4J pic.twitter.com/Uo9SSM6AIg— Muhammad Syed (PBUM) (@MoTheAtheist) September 1, 2020
By Walter B. Levis @ NYDailyNews.com, Aug. 28
[...] Yes, policing needs reform. Yes, racial injustice needs attention. Yes, the system as a whole needs to be examined and fixed. But most civilians fail to understand how policing actually works, and the misunderstanding — particularly about shootings — can leave us with a feeling of tortured helplessness and make it harder to focus on improving the criminal justice system as a whole. Let me explain [....]
Friend Accidentally Killed Teen Activist Caleb Reed While Firing at a Vehicle in Chicago, Prosecutors Say https://t.co/qYQcvypusj pic.twitter.com/9wWLYA5QES— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 2, 2020
The “Oath Keepers” Are Today’s Blackshirts https://t.co/Jo2OqDKtFp— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 31, 2020
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
with tweet and video clip
NJ governor signs bill criminalizing false 911 calls based on race https://t.co/3brNGACamv pic.twitter.com/0YMcqhpxwE— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change.
At least 26 Black House candidates have won primaries this year in districts with large shares of white residents. https://t.co/Vjho6pU3er— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) September 1, 2020
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
Cathy Young has written the single best piece on the riots in Kenosha and Portland, and what really happened. Her work is amazing:https://t.co/peUizb9J5y— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) September 1, 2020
We cannot, must not, look away. https://t.co/0MMT1OK6bW— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2020
"If there is one person who could be said to have lifted the orange buffoon over the hump in 2016, it’s arguably Jerry Falwell Jr."https://t.co/YqhOiAJutC— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 1, 2020
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper’s coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/HoO1QbxN3V— PEN America (@PENamerica) September 1, 2020
Comments
nine threads, it's a record, I think.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:04pm
By Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. He is an editorial writer specializing in foreign affairs and writes a biweekly column that appears in print on Mondays. Useful in that it includes a laundry list of why he holds this opinion.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:40pm
If this report can be firmly validated, it puts Rosenstein in the obstruction of justice category as clearly as the stuff Barr is doing.
The figure of Mueller becomes stranger in the background, lurking in dark corridors, performing mime before congressional committees.
Wil the Durham team roll out something for October? The Senate report is a firm finger in the eye to the Nunes face of hysterical expectation. Fans are going to want refunds.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:43pm
Rosenstein already was, long ago. Just a bit craftier. A number of people reported him as a shill a while back, the seeming adult in the room.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:05pm
Being central to so many operations, perhaps he was wrong thinking he could slip out of the room unnoticed.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:15pm
I don't know if any of these people expected to go undetected or simply unpunished, maybe promoted. Barr's getting along fine.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 9:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 7:44pm
I'm sure the Republicans will correct this stonewalling for the next Dem president
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:42pm
but wait there's more
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:18am
Off the bench just in time for the collusion season.
by moat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:47am