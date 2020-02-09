By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2

Officials announced the first known COVID-19 death linked to last month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brought 400,000 people to South Dakota.

A male biker in his 60s with underlying conditions died after visiting the rally, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The Minnesota resident had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit for several weeks after the rally.

His case is among at least 260 cases in 11 states connected to the rally, according to a survey of health departments conducted by The Washington Post [....]