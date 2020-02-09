Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Portland, Oregon, fire department has refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that the “entire city is ablaze all the time.”
“WE ARE NOT ABLAZE IN PORTLAND,” Lt. Rich Chatman, the public information officer for Portland Fire & Rescue, wrote in a text message to CNN reporter Daniel Dale after the president made the remarks at a Monday press conference. “There is a very isolated pocket of demonstrations that have involved fire, none of which have been substantial enough to need more than one fire engine.”
Demonstrations calling for racial justice have taken place in Portland since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but, according to Chatman, fires at protests have largely been “inside dumpsters or trash cans and away from structures.” Chatman did acknowledge “a handful of incidents that involve direct attempts at starting a building fire,” but emphasized that they involved “a small group of demonstrators.”
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 3:41pm
Summary sentences of essay by James Ross Gardner (a writer based in Seattle and the former editor-in-chief of Seattle Met magazine) for NewYorker.com, Sept. 1: The Inevitable Tragedy of a Summer on Edge in Portland
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 3:58pm
The post was related to Trump's statement that Portland was ablaze all the time
The Portland fire department official says this is not true
Given that he is a public official, so let see what Politifact concludes
Politifact says Trump's statement is FALSE
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/sep/01/donald-trump/we-are-not-fire-authorities-dispute-trumps-false-c/
Trump made a false statement that led his supporters to enter Portland armed and firing paint guns
A Trump supporter was shot, there is a suspect. I haven't heard that he has been r
Trump lied. Portland is not ablaze all the time.
The Mayor is moving to provide is neighbors with peace. He should not have to do this because of a small group of protesters.
No one should have been shot during the protests. We need details.
We need accurate information to keep groups from coming armed into a situation
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 5:37pm
I think we all know Trump exaggerates. But at what point does looting and burning buildings become a problem? How many buildings have to be set on fire, how many looted before it's seen as serious? I've seen reports of several dozen buildings looted and burned? That's not the entire city and it's not all the time but that seems significant to me. The public information officers's response would be better if he included objective data. How many buildings have been burned or looted? What is the dollar value of the property destruction.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 6:11pm
Here is a link to the timeline provided by the Portland police.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PL1hHNB5FTeoZzRjJ5Kon0w0MEyDDxmV/view
Trump exaggerates? A caravan of trucks showed up.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 6:41pm
ONLY TRUMP CAN STOP THE CARNAGE IN BIDEN's AMERICA..!!!!!
by NCD on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:36pm
A bit louder, Brother
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 8:28pm
ssssssush, you are supposed to get on the partisan bandwagon and spin news politically back at Trump's lies, and ignore or dispute the fact that some protesters in Portland are protesting against Democratic government handling of police and other things, that they don't like how Democrats run government anymore than they like Republicans.
Infer instead that fire dept. of Portland loves all the protestors!. They are no problem, they love em, just minor fires.
Everything is fine and dandy and all Dems love the protestors an all protestors love Dems, one big happy big tent party.
No such thing as anarchists, not there, don't talk about them, all lies.
Because: Trump.
(And some wonder why largest party affiliation is "Independent?" Maybe people don't like having to chose between little lies and big lies?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:18pm
It is not partisan to say that Trump is the biggest threat to the United States of America
Trump: "You have people you haven't heard of pulling Biden's strings"
Trump: "There were thugs in gear on a plane headed to Portland/Seattle to create havoc."
People dying because Trump hasn't addressed COVID
Trump is actively suppressing votes
Trump, for some reason, is hiding his taxes.
Those are the biggest threats.
Sorry that you lack focus.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 8:30pm
Trump backs Islamaphobe Laura Loomer
Trump backs a QAnon candidate
Trump supports people who arrive armed in truck caravans
Trump told his supporters to vote twice (absentee and in-person)
William Barr, the AG, supports Trump's voting plan
I am very satisfied putting my attention on Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 9:00pm
pssst if I were you I wouldn't bring up the Islamaphobe thingie because right now Trump and Laura Ingraham (as well as Al Jazeera and many Muslim-Americans) are making great hay on Twtter about Joy Reid still not apologizing for "Islamaphobic" remarks as demanded by Rep. Omar & Tlaib yesterday.
Keeping up which way to spin in order to help your favorites is a full time job.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:33pm
Sorry that you lack focus.
We know all you care about in this type of discussion is if we think Biden is better than Trump and whether we're going to vote for Biden. You made that absolutely clear on the excellent article lulu posted. But most of us here are interested in a deeper conversation with more nuance and complexity. Every one here, even I who doesn't intend to vote, think Biden is better than Trump so we need to focus a bit deeper than that if we're going to have any dialog about it at all here.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:22pm
The really strange thing has always been the very simplistic preaching to the converted, without any sense of irony or sarcasm. I find it insulting to the intelligence of the members here and have said so before.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:35pm