"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
Comments
it's "ratings" that are really on his mind. (big shew was yuge, just like inauguration)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:39am
There's lot of talk about "what if he won't leave", but I have the tendency to think if he loses and Fox offers him a show, he'll go easy. "Ratings" seem to concern him much more than votes? (He may have never asked for anyone's vote, now that I think of that, amirite?) He is a true troll, doesn't care that the ratings come from people that dislike him, high ratings are proof that he's a major attraction. He doesn't like presidenting, he likes that tweets and press quotes get "ratings." Narcissists need verification that they are special, they aren't looking for love.
Just like the inauguration, I think he was real proud of that tacky convention on the lawn of the White House, I watched the part with him and Melania walking out, he was beaming. Had his signature Trump tackiness allover a lot of the outdoor theatrics, music, etc.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:50am
He'll do what Vlad says
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 1:04am