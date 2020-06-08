Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Here @gcaw dismantles “looting apologia” with his usual wit.https://t.co/qXyY7WLUW0— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) September 3, 2020
I dislike Trump, but I hope he is not this disgusting
When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
This is a scary 12 minute video.
DC Mayor Bowser’s statement on the DC US Attorney’s “reluctance” to prosecute warrants is patently false. Since protests began, the DC office has never turned down a case for prosecution where there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause.https://t.co/A7zu6XNzsk— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 31, 2020
"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October."
Who's gonna trust the efficacy or safety of a Trump vaccine?
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
includes interview with mayor and budget director
Chicago Faces $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall in 2021: Lightfoot | Chicago News | WTTW https://t.co/NCeWigXxiB— Ron (@RonDeLord) September 2, 2020
The CDC is enacting an eviction ban through December — for those who have lost work during the pandemic and don't have other good housing options. https://t.co/EIyNacVLkS— Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) September 2, 2020
Incumbents win 98% of the time. Congressional leadership was 1st elected in the 1980s and 1990s.
Why can't Congress pass anything? @AndrewYang and I dug into the power incumbents hold, and why it takes so long for anyone else to climb high enough to actually enact bold change. pic.twitter.com/15CD7oLmLB
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
Officials announced the first known COVID-19 death linked to last month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brought 400,000 people to South Dakota.
A male biker in his 60s with underlying conditions died after visiting the rally, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The Minnesota resident had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit for several weeks after the rally.
DHS withheld bulletin warning of Russian planned attack on Biden's mental health: report https://t.co/3Dc54U3YHp pic.twitter.com/R2fnCFKp2M— The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2020
As the wildly hyped imagery of urban unrest and up-is-down coronavirus propaganda at the GOP convention showed, the convention’s primary aim was to create the illusion that President Trump has decisively crushed the virus — and that the only thing left for White suburbanites to fear is the radical left’s efforts to violently push the country into civil collapse.
Three new polls suggest that neither of those notions proved particularly persuasive.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
AHA! All starting to make sense now:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:28pm
Lincoln Project calls it "the Kanye Con Job", says it's illegal and asks for help making that meme go viral:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:43pm
louie louielouis louis le roi c'est moi
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:24pm
in reply to
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:31pm
Wyoming Postcard: Who Is Kanye’s Running Mate?
Residents of Cody, Wyoming—where Kanye West has a ranch—compare notes on Michelle Tidball, the local mystic who works in a dentist’s office and says she can communicate with God.
By Charles Bethea @ NewYorker.com July 27, 2020
This is an all-American story...Wim Wenders types would love it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:36am
Think you got Wenders backwards - he films angels who want to lose their wings and communicate with people, to see color.
Or the terminally ill or lonely who just need a touch of grace, nothing bombastic.
Or the distraught Harry Dean Stanton who just wants to talk and talk about the girl he loved so much he crushed her with his love.
Or a lovely set of Cuban films, Buena Vista Social Club and a remarkable 2011 one on the dancer Pina.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:07am
New Kanye campaign thing: forge shit, see if anybody notices:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:15am
oops wrong paste, see below for correction
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:37pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:37pm