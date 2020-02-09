Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
CBO projected that the OASI fund would drop from $2.8 trillion today to $533 billion in 2030, and run out the following year [....]
they just put out deficit prediction:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 1:09am
There is no trust fund. Its a fiction.
by Jeff (not verified) on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 7:08am
Any budget crisis >10 yrs is no crisis
The bigger issue is what, the $3.3 trillion deficit this year? Why the fuck are we even talking 11 years out? These douchebags are trying to crash the economy in January for some reason - to make Putin happy, sure, but they've been trying this a lot longer than years sucking up to Pootie. Speculating about the Social Security Apocalypse is pretty optimistic at this point - will there even be a country?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 7:54am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:05am