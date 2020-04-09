Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is a terrible and uninformative question but to be honest Joe's chill approach is the correct one. Too much demonization/contempt in American politics threatens to really unravel the U.S. if it goes on too long. Chill Joe is the way to go. https://t.co/tSk1ltJN7Z— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 4, 2020
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Trusted COVID-19 Forecast Updated, Now Predicts 410,000 COVID-19 Deaths By Year's End, Says "The Worst Is Yet to Come"; With the Monthly Undercount Rate Already Reported by the NYT, This Means Half a Million US COVID-19 Deaths in 2020 https://t.co/zzSGgx3NHa— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2020
This is Sergeant Major Payne. He is confirmed to be soon awarded the MEDAL OF HONOR for his heroism in rescuing 70 Kurdish hostages from imminent execution by ISIS captors. His selfless heroic story is worth a full thread , & everything Trump is not. https://t.co/ED5okvuqQT pic.twitter.com/OvuiToqcPF— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 4, 2020
This is a terrible and uninformative question but to be honest Joe's chill approach is the correct one. Too much demonization/contempt in American politics threatens to really unravel the U.S. if it goes on too long. Chill Joe is the way to go. https://t.co/tSk1ltJN7Z— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 4, 2020
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
What?! —> https://t.co/cI5aXtJou8— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020
Video Shows Driver Plowing Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Squarehttps://t.co/Q2jbpAf9ll— Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 4, 2020
BREAKING: Sources tell us that Michael Reinoehl, the man being investigated for the killing of a right-wing activist in Portland, has been killed by authorities in Lacey, Wash.https://t.co/HVqzXIgJtN— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 4, 2020
Story found retweeted by Carlotta Gall, who has a couple of decades of expert reporting from the Af-Pak area:
Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan https://t.co/613lWWSvl7 via @GandharaRFE— AbuSid (@sid_abu) September 4, 2020
Wow. Vallejo is paying a $5.7 million settlement to the family of Ronell Foster, who was shit and killed by officer Ryan McMahon after McMahon stopped him for not having a bike light. Foster was unarmed. https://t.co/ZysJpDH1jd— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) September 4, 2020
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Note to journalists: think again about referring to Mongols in Mongolia as “minorities” (also Uyghurs in XJ, Tibetans in Tibet. )That is PRC officialese, an ideological assertion. Even where now numerically true, the Han majorities result from something. https://t.co/XknXwWxCCm— James Millward (@JimMillward) September 3, 2020
Here @gcaw dismantles “looting apologia” with his usual wit.https://t.co/qXyY7WLUW0— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) September 3, 2020
I dislike Trump, but I hope he is not this disgusting
When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
This is a scary 12 minute video.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
More:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 2:39pm
Super PAC targeting swings and disgruntled GOP voters in 3 midwest battlegroud states with ad where narrator is a veteran who says Biden will be the first Democrat he ever supports for president. Includes NFL spots, which is perfect targeting:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 4:43pm