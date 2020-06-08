Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Many are asking how Flowers was tried 6X for the same crime— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 5, 2020
It's bc no jury ever found him "not guilty"
Each trial ended in either a mistrial or a conviction that was later thrown out on appeal, letting prosecutors try again if they chose (and they did).https://t.co/ON5p733scq
By David Chrisinger @ NYTimes.com/Magazine, Sept. 4
For two years, a prisoner in the German concentration camp kept a journal that would later be used to convict those who had persecuted him and killed his fellow prisoners.
By Gary J. Bass, a professor at Princeton and the author of “The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Secret tapes uncovered by @Gary__Bass reveal more Nixon racism and misogyny as he railed against India. “Undoubtedly, the most unattractive women in the world are the Indian women,” he told Kissinger. "The most sexless, nothing, these people." https://t.co/6KCXcopMqA
The release came hours after protesters surrounded the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
D.C. police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Black teen https://t.co/oJF9jTo34G— Mary Marineau (@MarineauMary) September 5, 2020
“Ballad of the Bullet” is an often gripping account of what Forrest Stuart learned from his association with members of an up-and-coming drill group https://t.co/Rk3fGENB3q— The Economist (@EconCulture) September 5, 2020
A House candidate whom President Trump recently called “a future Republican Star” posted an image of herself holding a rifle with photos of three liberal congresswomen of color and the vow to “go on the offense” against members of the “Squad,” an unprecedented threat against lawmakers from a probable future colleague.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP candidate for a Georgia congressional seat in a heavily Republican district and a professed QAnon conspiracy believer, posted the photoshopped image Thursday on Facebook. The image includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). On Friday, the post had been taken down.
Before it was removed, the caption under the gun-toting Greene read: “Squad’s worst nightmare.”
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Trusted COVID-19 Forecast Updated, Now Predicts 410,000 COVID-19 Deaths By Year's End, Says "The Worst Is Yet to Come"; With the Monthly Undercount Rate Already Reported by the NYT, This Means Half a Million US COVID-19 Deaths in 2020 https://t.co/zzSGgx3NHa— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2020
This is Sergeant Major Payne. He is confirmed to be soon awarded the MEDAL OF HONOR for his heroism in rescuing 70 Kurdish hostages from imminent execution by ISIS captors. His selfless heroic story is worth a full thread , & everything Trump is not. https://t.co/ED5okvuqQT pic.twitter.com/OvuiToqcPF— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 4, 2020
This is a terrible and uninformative question but to be honest Joe's chill approach is the correct one. Too much demonization/contempt in American politics threatens to really unravel the U.S. if it goes on too long. Chill Joe is the way to go. https://t.co/tSk1ltJN7Z— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 4, 2020
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
What?! —> https://t.co/cI5aXtJou8— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020
Video Shows Driver Plowing Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Squarehttps://t.co/Q2jbpAf9ll— Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 4, 2020
BREAKING: Sources tell us that Michael Reinoehl, the man being investigated for the killing of a right-wing activist in Portland, has been killed by authorities in Lacey, Wash.https://t.co/HVqzXIgJtN— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 4, 2020
Story found retweeted by Carlotta Gall, who has a couple of decades of expert reporting from the Af-Pak area:
Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan https://t.co/613lWWSvl7 via @GandharaRFE— AbuSid (@sid_abu) September 4, 2020
Wow. Vallejo is paying a $5.7 million settlement to the family of Ronell Foster, who was shit and killed by officer Ryan McMahon after McMahon stopped him for not having a bike light. Foster was unarmed. https://t.co/ZysJpDH1jd— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) September 4, 2020
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
AHA! All starting to make sense now:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:28pm
Lincoln Project calls it "the Kanye Con Job", says it's illegal and asks for help making that meme go viral:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:43pm
louie louielouis louis le roi c'est moi
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:24pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 6:31pm
Wyoming Postcard: Who Is Kanye’s Running Mate?
Residents of Cody, Wyoming—where Kanye West has a ranch—compare notes on Michelle Tidball, the local mystic who works in a dentist’s office and says she can communicate with God.
By Charles Bethea @ NewYorker.com July 27, 2020
This is an all-American story...Wim Wenders types would love it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:36am
Think you got Wenders backwards - he films angels who want to lose their wings and communicate with people, to see color.
Or the terminally ill or lonely who just need a touch of grace, nothing bombastic.
Or the distraught Harry Dean Stanton who just wants to talk and talk about the girl he loved so much he crushed her with his love.
Or a lovely set of Cuban films, Buena Vista Social Club and a remarkable 2011 one on the dancer Pina.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:07am
New Kanye campaign thing: forge shit, see if anybody notices:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:37pm
if at first you don't suceed, try again and again:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 11:38pm
Doesn't matter if he's able to get democrat votes in Kentucky or Mississippi. They're both deep red states. It would take a miracle for Biden to win there.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 12:13am