I think some reporter on here said recently that the biggest divide is between those who follow politics closely and those who don't. In America, those who don't are the majority, and not very well represented in institutions. https://t.co/dHwq8baDCF— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 5, 2020
White supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States, according to a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security.
Two later draft versions of the same document — all of which were reviewed by POLITICO — describe the threat from white supremacists in slightly different language. But all three drafts describe the threat from white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terror threat facing the U.S., listed above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.
“Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year,” all three documents say.
New York’s attorney general announced on Saturday that she would set up a grand jury to consider evidence in the death of a Black man in Rochester, N.Y., who suffocated after he had been placed in a hood by police officers and pinned to the ground.
The unusual weekend announcement by the attorney general, Letitia James, signaled a significant ramping up of the response to the March 23 arrest of Daniel Prude, 41, after months of official silence. Mr. Prude’s family in recent days has accused local and state officials of covering up his death to protect the police officers involved.
As companies reconsider their long-term need to have employees on site, low-wage workers depending on office-based businesses stand to lose the most. When they dispatched staff to work remotely, they also eliminated the jobs cleaning their offices, driving them around and serving them food.
Many are asking how Flowers was tried 6X for the same crime— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 5, 2020
It's bc no jury ever found him "not guilty"
Each trial ended in either a mistrial or a conviction that was later thrown out on appeal, letting prosecutors try again if they chose (and they did).https://t.co/ON5p733scq
By David Chrisinger @ NYTimes.com/Magazine, Sept. 4
For two years, a prisoner in the German concentration camp kept a journal that would later be used to convict those who had persecuted him and killed his fellow prisoners.
By Gary J. Bass, a professor at Princeton and the author of “The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Secret tapes uncovered by @Gary__Bass reveal more Nixon racism and misogyny as he railed against India. “Undoubtedly, the most unattractive women in the world are the Indian women,” he told Kissinger. "The most sexless, nothing, these people." https://t.co/6KCXcopMqA
The release came hours after protesters surrounded the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
D.C. police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Black teen https://t.co/oJF9jTo34G— Mary Marineau (@MarineauMary) September 5, 2020
“Ballad of the Bullet” is an often gripping account of what Forrest Stuart learned from his association with members of an up-and-coming drill group https://t.co/Rk3fGENB3q— The Economist (@EconCulture) September 5, 2020
A House candidate whom President Trump recently called “a future Republican Star” posted an image of herself holding a rifle with photos of three liberal congresswomen of color and the vow to “go on the offense” against members of the “Squad,” an unprecedented threat against lawmakers from a probable future colleague.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP candidate for a Georgia congressional seat in a heavily Republican district and a professed QAnon conspiracy believer, posted the photoshopped image Thursday on Facebook. The image includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). On Friday, the post had been taken down.
Before it was removed, the caption under the gun-toting Greene read: “Squad’s worst nightmare.”
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Trusted COVID-19 Forecast Updated, Now Predicts 410,000 COVID-19 Deaths By Year's End, Says "The Worst Is Yet to Come"; With the Monthly Undercount Rate Already Reported by the NYT, This Means Half a Million US COVID-19 Deaths in 2020 https://t.co/zzSGgx3NHa— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2020
This is Sergeant Major Payne. He is confirmed to be soon awarded the MEDAL OF HONOR for his heroism in rescuing 70 Kurdish hostages from imminent execution by ISIS captors. His selfless heroic story is worth a full thread , & everything Trump is not. https://t.co/ED5okvuqQT pic.twitter.com/OvuiToqcPF— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 4, 2020
This is a terrible and uninformative question but to be honest Joe's chill approach is the correct one. Too much demonization/contempt in American politics threatens to really unravel the U.S. if it goes on too long. Chill Joe is the way to go. https://t.co/tSk1ltJN7Z— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 4, 2020
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
What?! —> https://t.co/cI5aXtJou8— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020
Video Shows Driver Plowing Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Squarehttps://t.co/Q2jbpAf9ll— Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 4, 2020
Comments
excellent excerpt
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:30pm
Beto currently pushing the same meme:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:37pm
The quality I have most often encountered when talking with the "none of the above" contingent is an odd confidence in a system that requires nothing from them. The Arnade article focuses on the nothing gained side of the equation. I think the deeper side of the problem is a weird kind of sense of entitlement where the minimum experienced by many is a thing that cannot be further reduced.
It can.
by moat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:57pm
As far as the "nothing gained" or transactional attitude about it, I was just thinking about how many non voters might actually be the case of it being a negative to vote. As far as "living off the grid" for some reason or another--i.e., non filing of taxes, not paying alimony or child support, trying to run from bill collectors, judgments against you for one thing or another, immigration legalities, unpaid parking tickets or other fines, or even just not capable of more time for traditional responsibilities of being "on the grid".
Once you vote, "they" are all after you, they know you are there, you are on the rolls. They might have thought you dead because your mail is returned to sender. But now you are there.
You will get a jury summons pronto within months, as if you have time for that....
For some reason renewing a Driver's License or I.D. does not have the same effect as voting in this regard.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:21pm
p.s. I KNOW this is one reason many do not avail themselves of Obamacare: it requires coming up with prior year income tax filings and they don't have one. Even if they don't owe anything, the fines for non-filing are stiff and ignoring those can have very nasty consequences. And they don't want any communication with the IRS about them. So they can't get a subsidy, so the prices quoted them on Obamacare are high.
Working for cash and living off the grid means not voting and not having health insurance, either.
Edit to add: is one strong argument for V.A.T. type taxes rather than income taxes. Low income and low info. people who have myriad problems can't handle "the paperwork" as it were, of having so much individual responsibility.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:28pm